Coherus BioSciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in May

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus“, Nasdaq: CHRS) today announced that senior management will participate in the following investor conferences:



Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare 2023 Conference in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 11, 2023; fireside chat at 10:15 a.m. PDT

UBS Global Healthcare Conference at UBS NY headquarters on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 for 1x1 meetings only between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EDT

An audio webcast of the fireside chat presentation will be available on the investors’ page of the Coherus website at http://investors.coherus.com. Please access the website prior to the start of the presentation to ensure a timely connection to the webcast. The webcast will be archived on the Coherus website for 30 days.

Coherus Contact Information:

Marek Ciszewski, SVP Investor Relations

IR@coherus.com