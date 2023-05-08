33rd Annual Catholic Community Foundation Crozier Gala Raises $647,220 for the Life Forever Endowment Fund
The 33rd Catholic Community Foundation Crozier Gala raises $647,220 for the Life Forever Endowment which provides grants to local Catholic and allied services.
All are welcome to give to this endowment fund because it is collective saving for the benefit of generations and those organizations who will support those generations for years to come.”TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Catholic Community Foundation for the Diocese of Phoenix hosted its 33rd Annual Catholic Community Foundation Crozier Gala on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale at Gainey Ranch. The event raised $647,220 for the Life Forever Endowment Fund which provides grants to local Catholic and allied services and ministries that embody the Gospel of Life for our community.
— Deacon James Carabajal
The Catholic Community Foundation Life Forever Endowment Fund is dedicated to supporting services that embody the Gospel of Life such as health clinics, pregnancy centers, elder care providers, and mental health services. Through this fund, the Catholic Community Foundation awards grants every year to organizations and ministries located in the region of the Diocese of Phoenix who are on the front-line serving our community in these endeavors.
The impact of grants awarded through the Life Forever Endowment Fund touches many lives across our community by empowering health clinics, pregnancy centers, elder care providers, mental health services, and more to build new facilities, hire and train new staff, and acquire supplies for vulnerable clients, all ultimately in the service of the promotion of life.
Special Guests at this year’s Crozier Gala include The Most Reverend John P. Dolan, Bishop for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix, and guest speaker Dr. Ray Guarendi, a clinical psychologist from the TV series “Living Right With Dr. Ray” on EWTN.
Sponsors for the event included Platinum Sponsor Notre Dame Federal Credit Union, Gold Sponsor Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and Silver Sponsor BNY Mellon, and the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust.
About the Catholic Community Foundation Crozier Gala:
The Crozier Gala is steeped in historic accomplishment and is actively seeking to build new traditions that will inspire, celebrate, and deepen those values that every day make us joyful to be a part of the body of Jesus Christ. The Crozier Gala is the preeminent Catholic celebration in Arizona developed and produced by the Catholic Community Foundation for the Diocese of Phoenix. It is an event that celebrates the families, businesses, and organizations who live by their faith by giving generously to support the ministries in our community.
About the Catholic Community Foundation:
The Catholic Community Foundation was established in 1983 and is an independent 501c(3) entity and a Canonical institution that encourages compassionate, charitable giving to provide sustainable support for those who serve our community. We are the “servant of the servants”, called to assist parishes, schools, and nonprofits who help the neediest. The foundation has granted millions of dollars to the Catholic community through its annual grants program and has awarded over $15 million in grants to our community over the last 5 years. It currently manages endowment funds for more than 160 agencies, including over 85 parishes, 41 schools, Catholic agencies, and provides opportunities for individuals, families, and organizations to leave a legacy of giving to support future need in perpetuity. For more information about this 501(c)3 nonprofit, visit ccfphx.org.
