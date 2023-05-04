CBSA firearms investigation leads to prison time

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to keeping prohibited and restricted firearms out of our communities and ensuring that those who break our laws are held accountable.

On April 26, 2023, Jonathan Ressler, a United States resident, was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to the possession of loaded, restricted and prohibited firearms without a license, contrary to section 95(1) of the Criminal Code.

On March 19, 2023, Ressler was seeking entry to Canada at the Pacific Highway port of entry where he was referred for secondary examination. A search of his vehicle revealed two loaded pistols and four prohibited overcapacity magazines. One of the pistols is a prohibited firearm while the other is a restricted firearm. CBSA officers arrested and charged him for smuggling and possessing the firearms and prohibited magazines. He remained in custody pending the resolution of his court case.

Quotes

"We're taking action to keep our communities safe from gun violence – seizing illegal firearms and ensuring those who break our laws are held accountable. I want to thank the CBSA for their continued vigilance at our borders."

- The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

"We are proud of the work our CBSA investigators and officers are doing to keep prohibited and restricted firearms out of Canada. By preventing and investigating smuggling attempts, we're reducing the risk of harm to Canadians. I want to thank the CBSA employees for their continued work and dedication."

- Nina Patel, Regional Director General, CBSA Pacific Region

Quick Facts

From 2021 to 2022, the Canada Border Services Agency seized more than 1,200 firearms, the largest number of seizures recorded in a single year.

For the latest firearms enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

A list of restricted and prohibited goods, including firearms, can be found here.

