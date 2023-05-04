SUNTEX MARINAS ANNOUNCES CEO BRYAN REDMOND SELECTED ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR 2023 SOUTHWEST AWARD FINALIST BY ERNST & YOUNG

Entrepreneur Of The Year Celebrates Ambitious Entrepreneurs Who Are Building Bolder Futures

DALLAS, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suntex Marina Investors, LLC (Suntex), the premier owner and operator of best-in-class marina properties, announced today CEO Bryan Redmond was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Southwest Award finalist by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all.

Redmond was selected by an independent panel of judges. Entrepreneurs were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"I am humbled to have been selected by the judges for this distinguished recognition," said Bryan Redmond, CEO, Suntex Marinas. "Our entire team is guided by a core set of principles we established from the very beginning and I am very proud of the success this foundation has fostered. The goal has always been to give our guests the highest quality experience at our marinas, and it is amazing to see the standard we are setting being recognized outside of our industry."

Regional award winners will be announced on June 24, during a special celebration. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2024.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs throughout the US since its inception in 1986, and it has grown to recognize business leaders across 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

The Suntex portfolio includes marinas located in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee and Virginia. For more information on Suntex Marina Investors LLC, or the complete portfolio of Suntex marinas, visit www.suntex.com.

About Suntex Marina Investors, LLC – Suntex Marinas engages in the ownership and management of marina properties. The executive officers at Suntex have over 100 years combined experience investing in, acquiring, and managing marinas. Suntex prides itself on a growing reputation in the marina industry for its commitment to superior customer service, experienced marina managers and staff, conscious contributions to marina communities and expansive enthusiasm for creating memorable experiences on the water. www.suntex.com

About Entrepreneur Of The Year® – Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About EY Private – Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. ey.com/us/private

About EY – EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information visit ey.com.

