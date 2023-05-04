Empson USA to Host Portfolio Tastings in Key US Markets, Chicago, Dallas, and Washington DC

The Global Wine Importer will showcase over 200 wines and spirits from the Old and New World from its acclaimed international portfolio this May

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (PRWEB) May 04, 2023

Empson USA is gearing up to host a Portfolio Tasting, kicking off its next fifty years in three key US markets, Chicago, Dallas, and Washington DC during the first week of May. Numerous Empson producers from both the Old and New World are flying in to offer attendees the opportunity to taste wines from Italy, Spain, Chile, New Zealand, and the USA, proving their deep, long-standing relationships with the leading importer.

Trade professionals will taste the latest vintages from historic Empson partners, such as Poderi Einaudi, Costanti, Fuligni, Marcarini, Boscarelli, Gaudio Bricco Mondalino, Monte Antico, who have been with Empson for over forty years as well as Torres from Spain, and domestic growers, such as McPrice Myers, Mac and Billy Cellars, Paul O'Brien, and Oregon Territory. Guests will also have the chance to taste Empson's 2023 additions to its portfolio: Dal Cero in Valpolicella, Tenuta Montecchiesi, Heimark Vineyard, and Poggioargentiera.

The roadshow will start in Chicago on May 8, proceed to Dallas on May 10, and will end in Washington DC on May 11. Participating brands include:



Italy: Arillo in Terrabianca, Bortoluzzi, Boscarelli, Bucci, Canella, Carpineta Fontalpino, Cignale, Citrange, Costanti, Corte Giacobbe, Dal Cero in Valpolicella, Einaudi, Fantini, Ferghettina, Feuduccio, Franz Haas, Fuligni, Gaudio Bricco Mondalino, Hauner, Ischia Sapori, Jankara, Lagaria, Le Casematte, Marcarini, Marchesi Pancrazi, Matané, Molo 8, Monte Antico, Musita, Pietradolce, Poggioargentiera, Reversanti, Romano Levi, Santadi, Shardana, Supremus, Tenuta Montecchiesi, Toscolo, Vigneti del Vulture, Vigneti Zabu, Wild Sardinia

Spain: Torres (Sangre de Toro, Viña Esmeralda, Viña Sol, Ohla!)

Chile: Viña Falernia

New Zealand: Pegasus Bay, Seven Terraces

USA: McPrice Myers, Mac and Billy Cellars, Oregon Territory, Paul O'Brien, Heimark Vineyard

Empson USA, whose headquarters are located in Alexandria, Virginia, will host its guests at their final event in Washington DC at ‘The Square', a soon-to-open 25,000 square-foot space conceived as a collaborative culinary marketplace, and will feature foods prepared by the Culinary Team of The Square. The Square will feature 15 of DC's best chefs including Richie Brandenburg and Ruben Garcia, Cashion's Rendezvous (Ann Cashion & John Fulchino), Yaocho (Bidell Chef John Mooney), Kiyomi Sushi by Uchi (Chef Masaaki "Uchi" Uchino from Nakazawa), Taqueria Xochi (Teresa Padilla & Geraldine Mendoza), Flora Pizzeria (Pluma's Tom Wellings & Camila Arango), Cebicheria Chalaca (Chef Carlo Delgato & Glendon Hartley.)

Members of the trade can RSVP to the Empson USA portfolio tastings at the following links: Chicago; Dallas, Washington DC.

For further information about the Empson USA portfolio visit http://www.empsonusa.com

For further information about ‘The Square', contact Julia Cottafavi at the Good Neighbor julia@goodneighbor.co

About Empson USA | http://www.empsonusa.com

Family owned since its foundation in 1991, Empson USA is an enterprising fine wine importer with a dynamic portfolio of distinctive estates from Italy, Spain, Chile, New Zealand, and the USA. Our mission is to discover and represent carefully selected top-tier brands worldwide, and to share the "Art of Fine Wine" with our customers and partners in the US market.

