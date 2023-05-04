Cardano as a Bridge: Adaverse's Investments and Acceleration in Africa and Asia

ROAD TOWN, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaverse , a leading investment company focusing on blockchain and cryptocurrency projects, has announced its vision for 2023 to help excellent startups in Africa, Southeast Asia, and other regions share the development dividends of the continuously prosperous Cardano ecosystem.

Adaverse has established strong brand recognition in Africa and Asia and has expanded its business scope worldwide. The company aims to explore untapped territories in Southeast Asia, such as Vietnam and Thailand, while also supporting the development of Web3 infrastructure for remittance payment and freelance market.



Adaverse has established itself as Cardano's official accelerator for Africa, benefiting from the business and technical resources of EMURGO and IOG, Cardano's commercial and developmental arms respectively. This strategic partnership has given Adaverse unparalleled access to the Cardano ecosystem, which it uses to support portfolio companies and investment partners alike.

Adaverse's structure as a joint venture between EMURGO and Everest Ventures Group (EVG) has allowed it to expand beyond Cardano and synthesise Asian expertise with the innovative development of Web3 in Africa. Adaverse seeks to invest in startups between Seed and Series A with an MVP and ideally, revenue, with ticket sizes typically ranging between $100k and $300k.

Adaverse offers technical, strategic and operational expertise to accelerate companies through project development, tokenomic design, roadmap creation, legal advisory and community and marketing development. Its extensive network allows quick and relevant access to Cardano's wider ecosystem with an emphasis on liquidity support.



In the past year, Adaverse has invested in and accelerated over 35 companies across a variety of sectors, including Web3, exchanges, NFTs, gamefi, DeFi, and proptech. These companies are spread across 10 countries, representing unprecedented market penetration across Africa and Asia. Adaverse's focus in Africa has been on companies adding tangible real-world value to consumer pain points, such as Afriex, Seso Global, Ejara, Canza Finance, and Cassava Network. In Asia, Adaverse has explored more infrastructural startups with an emphasis on service provision, such as Kaya Labs, Conjure Games, and REAP.

Adaverse's 'Program Hub ' is released for portfolio companies seeking to access both internal and external accelerator resources on demand. The company's in-house podcast series, 'BuildUp Africa,' features its portfolio companies and offers a platform for discussion on the benefits of Cardano for their respective solutions.

Adaverse's aim to connect Africa with Asia through the Cardano ecosystem is based on the belief that developing countries lacking financial tools, such as Africa, Asia, and Latin America, represent both a challenge and an opportunity. Its focus on Africa has helped the Cardano ecosystem gradually take root in the African continent, and has also attracted a sufficient number of seed users. Adaverse is also devoted to connecting the African market with other global markets, such as Asia and the United States.



About Adaverse



