DAT to exhibit DAT iQ analytics solutions for shippers at the 2023 Gartner® Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™

Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo – DAT Freight & Analytics today announced plans to exhibit and speak at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2023, taking place in Orlando, Fla., from May 8-10, 2023. DAT will offer product demonstrations of its leading DAT iQ freight analytics solutions for shippers at booth #601. To book a meeting, please visit: https://bit.ly/41QVGXv

DAT iQ has the largest freight dataset in North America, sourced directly from $150 billion of customers' paid transactions. Trusted by 1,300+ shipper customers, DAT iQ is a shipper-centric solution that gives customers access to exclusive resources, research, and industry networking and discussions. DAT iQ analytics solutions deliver freight market intelligence through:

Real-Time Rate Insights: Enables rapid sourcing decisions and operational improvements with a 360 view of rates. Shippers have visibility into evolving contract and spot rate trends with market benchmarking and both single and batch lane lookup tools.

Enables rapid sourcing decisions and operational improvements with a 360 view of rates. Shippers have visibility into evolving contract and spot rate trends with market benchmarking and both single and batch lane lookup tools. Network Performance & Benchmarking: Business intelligence dashboards provide both high-level and granular network performance assessments for more strategic budgeting, procurement, and network design decisions. Contextualize performance using market and industry comparisons, with customization options to fit your unique use case (e.g. lanes, carrier, segment, business unit, etc.).

Business intelligence dashboards provide both high-level and granular network performance assessments for more strategic budgeting, procurement, and network design decisions. Contextualize performance using market and industry comparisons, with customization options to fit your unique use case (e.g. lanes, carrier, segment, business unit, etc.). Forecasting: Bring clarity and confidence to planning with robust rate and performance forecasting tools powered by advanced machine learning.

Bring clarity and confidence to planning with robust rate and performance forecasting tools powered by advanced machine learning. Custom Analytics Services: Leverage industry experts and data analysts to optimize your operations using data aggregation and cleansing, custom data services and integrations, and more.

Dr. Chris Caplice, DAT Chief Scientist & Executive Director of MIT's Center for Transportation & Logistics (CTL), will be one of the speakers at the event. Dr. Caplice will present on the topic of "Revolution in Transportation Procurement" on Monday, May 8, at 12:05 pm in the Pacific Hall.

"The freight transportation procurement process has undergone a radical transformation in the last few years," said Dr. Caplice. "The capacity crisis of 2018, coupled with the pandemic, forced the industry to reimagine transportation procurement and management. Companies are starting to fully exploit a portfolio of procurement options ranging from dedicated fleets to contracted for-hire carriers to dynamic or spot capacity. Today's shippers are becoming more comfortable with embracing pricing variability for some portions of their freight networks."

During his remarks, Caplice will focus on new strategies and tactics that shippers and logistics companies are taking to build more comprehensive portfolios.

About Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2023

Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo conference delivers must-have insights, strategies and frameworks for chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) and supply chain leaders to think big and drive real impact within their organizations. Join a global community of CSCOs and supply chain executives in 2023. For more information visit: https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/supply-chain-us

About DAT Freight & Analytics

DAT Freight & Analytics operates the largest truckload freight marketplace in North America. Transportation brokers, carriers, shippers, news organizations and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights based on 400 million freight matches and a database of $150 billion in annual market transactions.

Founded in 1978, DAT Solutions LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies ROP, a diversified technology company and constituent of the S&P 500 and Fortune 500 indices.

