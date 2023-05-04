Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,084 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,676 in the last 365 days.

Luxury candy boutique Sugarfina, announces business partnership and collaboration agreement with lifestyle influencer Chérie Chan and business investor Jessey Lee.

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for their roles on Netflix's Bling Empire, the couple will drive awareness of Sugarfina launches through social media campaigns, launch parties, and press efforts.

"With the unique combination of Chérie's elevated style and Jessey's business acumen, we look forward to collaborating together on design and innovation, while expanding our marketing reach to new potential customers," said Scott LaPorta, CEO, and Co-Investor of Sugarfina.

Chérie and Jessey will also work closely with Sugarfina to curate Sugarfina's 2024 Lunar New Year Collection. The two will play consulting roles in the product development and design direction.

With a strong belief in the success of Sugarfina, Chérie and Jessey have made an investment in the company's CrowdFunding raise on Republic.com and are considering an additional investment directly in Sugarfina to fuel growth.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxury-candy-boutique-sugarfina-announces-business-partnership-and-collaboration-agreement-with-lifestyle-influencer-cherie-chan-and-business-investor-jessey-lee-301816457.html

SOURCE Sugarfina, LLC

You just read:

Luxury candy boutique Sugarfina, announces business partnership and collaboration agreement with lifestyle influencer Chérie Chan and business investor Jessey Lee.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more