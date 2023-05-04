First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or “the Company”) (TSX: FM) announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 592,646,424 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 85.58% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting on May 4, 2023 are set out below. The below results have also been filed on www.SEDAR.com.

NAME

 NUMBER OF SHARES % OF VOTES CAST
FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD
Andrew B. Adams 547,120,746 44,468,483 92.48 % 7.52 %
Alison C. Beckett 583,994,843 7,594,386 98.72 % 1.28 %
Robert J. Harding 522,664,840 68,924,389 88.35 % 11.65 %
Kathleen A. Hogenson 588,416,966 3,172,263 99.46 % 0.54 %
C. Kevin McArthur 587,095,068 4,494,161 99.24 % 0.76 %
Philip K. R. Pascall 551,184,304 40,404,925 93.17 % 6.83 %
A. Tristan Pascall 585,779,989 5,809,240 99.02 % 0.98 %
Simon J. Scott 590,383,265 1,205,964 99.80 % 0.20 %
Dr. Joanne K. Warner 587,704,593 3,884,636 99.34 % 0.66 %
Geoff Chater 590,650,007 939,222 99.84 % 0.16 %


For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com

 


