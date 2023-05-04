Septentrio collaborates with Braemac, strengthening its market reach

Braemac to distribute Septentrio’s resilient, high-accuracy GNSS receivers and inertial systems. Both Septentrio and Braemac will be present at Xponential this year, showcasing Septentrio’s GNSS solutions.

Torrance, California – May 4 - Septentrio signed a distribution partnership with Braemac for North America and Mexico, which will enable it to connect to new industry players, reduce lead time and improve its ability to stock and deliver products. Braemac will distribute the full Septentrio portfolio including the compact mosaic module family. With nearly 40 years of experience Braemac distributes electronic components in the North American market. Seasoned in GNSS applications, Braemac also offers GNSS antennas, wireless connectivity solutions and other products, which are complimentary to the Septentrio portfolio.

“We are delighted to partner with Septentrio and add their broad offering of reliable high-accuracy GNSS receivers and integrated solutions to Braemac’s product line, enabling us to offer a one-stop-shop solution for antennas, receivers and wireless connectivity, complemented by our GNSS seasoned team,” Sid Batra, Sr. Product Manager at Braemac.

Septentrio will broaden their market reach in North America by tapping into Braemac’s well-established distribution network.

“We are pleased to partner with Braemac and their talented team of professional sales and support engineers. Being located in the Silicon Valley, Braemac has direct access to service and support some of the most innovative and exciting customers and projects that utilize high-accuracy GNSS receivers. Their proactive approach to creating demand in their markets and targeting key account relationships is a tremendous addition to Septentrio’s sales channel.” commented Michael Glutting, Sales Manager at Septentrio.

Septentrio’s advanced GNSS chipset and proprietary algorithms provide consistent pinpoint accuracy for its receivers. The built-in AIM+ Advanced Interference Mitigation technology ensures resilience to GNSS jamming and spoofing**, making Septentrio’s GNSS and GNSS/INS receivers a reliable positioning component in any robotic, drone or machine control system. Septentrio will be exhibiting at the Xponential/AUVSI conference in Denver, Colorado (USA) on May 9 -11 at booth 4912. On Tuesday May 9th, GNSS experts from Septentrio as well as other leading drone integrators will share their experience in the panel discussion about The Importance of GNSS Security in UAV Applications. For more information about Septentrio products don’t hesitate to contact the Septentrio team.

* Global Navigation Satellite System including the American GPS, European Galileo, Russian GLONASS, Chinese BeiDou, Japan’s QZSS and India’s NavIC. These satellite constellations broadcast positioning information to receivers which use it to calculate their absolute position.

** Jamming is a form of radio interference which occurs when GPS frequency is overpowered by other radio waves, resulting in accuracy degradation or event total loss of position. Spoofing is a malicious form of radio interference, where misleading signals are sent into the receiver, resulting in faulty coordinates, which lead the target away from its predefined track.

About Septentrio:

Septentrio is an ISO 9001 certified manufacturer of multi-frequency multi-constellation GPS/GNSS positioning technology for demanding applications. Reliable centimeter-level positioning enables machine automation improving efficiency and safety. Septentrio provides positioning solutions for industrial applications such as robotics, construction, survey and mapping, maritime, logistics and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Septentrio has its headquarters in Leuven, Belgium and has a world-wide presence with offices in Los Angeles, Shanghai, Seoul and Yokohama as well as numerous partners around the world. To learn more about Septentrio and its products, visit septentrio.com.

About Braemac:

Braemac is a leading distributor supplying semiconductors, electronic components, interface products, systems, and services related to the end-product design, manufacture, and technical support for products. With many years of engineering experience, Braemac can help you unlock new ideas and technology, allowing your business to start it’s digital transformation.

