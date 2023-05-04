WW International, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

End of Period Subscribers of 4.0 million



Revenues of $241.9 million

Operating Loss of $28.6 million; excluding the net impact of restructuring charges, adjusted operating loss of $5.9 million

Full Year Fiscal 2023 Guidance: Revenues are expected to be in the range of $910.0 million to $930.0 million Operating Income is expected to be in the range of $48.0 million to $60.0 million; excluding the anticipated net impact of restructuring charges, adjusted operating income is expected to be in the range of $80.0 million to $85.0 million



/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) (“WeightWatchers,” “WW,” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

“Our progress so far in 2023, including our acquisition of Sequence, further increases my confidence that we will return to a growth trajectory,” said Sima Sistani, the Company’s CEO. “We expect to end 2023 with total subscribers approaching 3.6 million, including 3.5 million WeightWatchers subscribers. The last time the Company ended a year with flat or higher subscribers year-over-year was 2020, so this will be a notable achievement and testament to the work our teams are delivering in enhancing our product experience and acquisition channels.”

“I am thrilled that today we announced that Heather Stark has been appointed our Chief Financial Officer. Heather has served in the interim position since December 2022. She has successfully navigated our teams through the annual planning and budgeting process, our organizational and real estate restructuring, and notably, the acquisition of Sequence. Heather is an invaluable partner to me and I look forward to continuing to work with her in the CFO role,” continued Sistani.

“The Q1 outperformance in subscribers translated into above forecast revenue, and combined with greater cost discipline, flowed into adjusted operating income results ahead of our expectations,” said Heather Stark, the Company’s CFO. “We expect performance trends to improve through the year as we benefit from our data-informed approach to member acquisition, increased operating efficiency, and an enhanced member experience following upcoming launches in our product roadmap. With a leaner, more agile organization, we are improving our operating model to drive profitable growth.”

“I am honored to be taking on the Chief Financial Officer position at WeightWatchers,” continued Stark. “It is rare to work at a company that positively impacts the lives of millions in such a personal and important way. I look forward to being part of the next stage of the Company’s transformation and partnering with Sima and the leadership team to shape the future of our member experience, operating model, and financial trajectory.”





Q1 2023 Consolidated Results

% Change Three Months Ended

Adjusted for April 1,

April 2,

Constant 2023 2022 % Change

Currency(1) (in millions except percentages and per share amounts)



Subscription Revenues, net $ 211.0 $ 257.0 (17.9 %) (16.2 %) Product Sales and Other, net 30.9 40.8 (24.3 %) (23.0 %) Revenues, net $ 241.9 $ 297.8 (18.8 %) (17.1 %) Gross Profit $ 119.5 $ 180.1 (33.6 %) (31.8 %) Non-GAAP Adjustments (1) Net Restructuring Charges(2) 18.6 (0.1 ) Adjusted Gross Profit(1) $ 138.1 $ 180.0 (23.3 %) (21.4 %) Operating (Loss) Income ($ 28.6 ) $ 9.0 (418.7 %) (412.1 %) Non-GAAP Adjustments (1) Net Restructuring Charges(2) 22.7 0.1 Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income(1) ($ 5.9 ) $ 9.1 (165.0 %) (158.5 %) Net Loss ($ 118.7 ) ($ 8.2 ) (100.0%)* (100.0%)* EPS ($ 1.68 ) ($ 0.12 ) (100.0%)* (100.0%)*



Total Paid Weeks 51.0 58.9 (13.5 %) N/A Digital(3) Paid Weeks 40.8 49.2 (17.1 %) N/A Workshops + Digital(4) Paid Weeks 10.2 9.7 4.5 % N/A End of Period Subscribers(5) 4.0 4.5 (11.5 %) N/A Digital Subscribers 3.3 3.8 (15.0 %) N/A Workshops + Digital Subscribers 0.8 0.7 6.8 % N/A





___________________________________



Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.

*Note: Percentage in excess of 100.0%.

(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” attached to this release for further detail on adjustments to GAAP financial measures. (2) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” attached to this release for further detail on the Company’s previously disclosed 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020 restructuring plans, and the reversal of certain of the charges associated therewith. (3) “Digital” refers to providing subscriptions to the Company’s digital product offerings, which formerly included Digital 360 (as applicable). (4) “Workshops + Digital” refers to providing unlimited access to the Company’s workshops combined with the Company’s digital subscription product offerings to commitment plan subscribers, including former Digital 360 members (as applicable). It also formerly included the provision of access to workshops for members who did not subscribe to commitment plans, which included the Company’s “pay-as-you-go” members. (5) “Subscribers” refers to Digital subscribers and Workshops + Digital subscribers who participate in recurring bill programs in Company-owned operations.





Q1 2023 Business and Financial Highlights

End of Period Subscribers in Q1 2023 were down 11.5% versus the prior year period, driven by declines in the Digital business. Q1 2023 End of Period Digital Subscribers decreased 15.0% versus the prior year period. Q1 2023 End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers increased 6.8% versus the prior year period, substantially benefitting from the transition of former Digital 360 members from the Digital business to the Workshops + Digital business during Q2 and Q3 2022, as previously disclosed.





S ubscription Revenues in Q1 2023 were $211.0 million. On a constant currency basis, these revenues decreased 16.2% versus the prior year period.



Product Sales and Other in Q1 2023 were $30.9 million. On a constant currency basis, these revenues decreased 23.0% versus the prior year period.





Gross Margin in Q1 2023 was 49.4%, as compared to 60.5% in the prior year period. Adjusted gross margin in Q1 2023 was 57.1%, down 335 basis points from an adjusted gross margin of 60.5% in the prior year period, primarily driven by a mix shift to the Workshops + Digital business, fixed cost deleverage, and the accounting for subscription and consumer product promotional bundles in the quarter as well as a 20 basis point negative impact from foreign currency.





Certain items affect year-over-year comparability. Q1 2023 Diluted Net Loss per share incorporated the negative impact of $1.54 per diluted share in the aggregate due to the following items: $0.24 per diluted share negative net impact of restructuring charges. $1.30 per diluted share negative tax impact arising from an unusually high negative annual effective tax rate as a result of a valuation allowance and small pretax loss reflected in the Company’s full year fiscal 2023 guidance, mentioned above. Q1 2022 Net Loss was negatively impacted by $0.1 million, resulting in a de minimis per share impact, due to the net impact of restructuring charges.

Other Items

Cash balance as of April 1, 2023 was $140.8 million. On that same date, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

balance as of April 1, 2023 was $140.8 million. On that same date, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility. 2023 Restructuring Plan: In connection with the previously announced 2023 restructuring plan, the Company recorded aggregate restructuring charges of approximately $23.0 million in Q1 2023. The Company expects to record up to $10.0 million of additional aggregate restructuring charges during the remainder of fiscal 2023.

In connection with the previously announced 2023 restructuring plan, the Company recorded aggregate restructuring charges of approximately $23.0 million in Q1 2023. The Company expects to record up to $10.0 million of additional aggregate restructuring charges during the remainder of fiscal 2023. Sequence Acquisition: As previously announced, on April 10, 2023, WW completed its acquisition of Weekend Health, Inc., d/b/a Sequence, a subscription telehealth platform offering access to healthcare providers specializing in chronic weight management.

As previously announced, on April 10, 2023, WW completed its acquisition of Weekend Health, Inc., d/b/a Sequence, a subscription telehealth platform offering access to healthcare providers specializing in chronic weight management. New Segment Reporting: As previously disclosed, effective the first day of fiscal 2023, the Company realigned its organizational structure and resources to more closely align with its strategic priorities and centralized the global management of certain functions and systems. As a result of the change in its organizational structure, the Company now has two reportable segments, consisting of North America and International. “North America” refers to the Company’s North American Company-owned operations and franchise revenues and related costs. “International” refers to the Company’s Continental Europe Company-owned operations, United Kingdom Company-owned operations, and Australia, New Zealand and emerging markets operations.

Full Year Fiscal 2023 Guidance

The Company is providing the following full year fiscal 2023 guidance:

Revenues are expected to be in the range of $910.0 million to $930.0 million.

Operating income is expected to be in the range of $48.0 million to $60.0 million. Adjusted operating income, which excludes the anticipated net impact of restructuring charges, is expected to be in the range of $80.0 million to $85.0 million.

Statement regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following provides information regarding non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release and today’s scheduled conference call:

To supplement the Company's consolidated results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company has disclosed non-GAAP financial measures of operating results that exclude or adjust certain items. Gross profit, gross margin, operating (loss) income, operating (loss) income margin, and selling, general and administrative expenses are discussed both as reported (on a GAAP basis) and as adjusted (on a non-GAAP basis), as applicable, with respect to (i) the first quarter of fiscal 2023 to exclude the net impact of (a) charges associated with the Company’s previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan (the “2023 plan”), (b) charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan (the “2022 plan”) or the reversal of certain of the charges associated with the 2022 plan, as applicable, (c) the reversal of certain of the charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan (the “2021 plan”), and (d) the reversal of certain of the charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan (the “2020 plan”); and (ii) the first quarter of fiscal 2022 to exclude (a) the net impact of (x) charges associated with the 2021 plan and (y) the reversal of certain of the charges associated with the 2020 plan or (b) the impact of charges associated with the 2021 plan. We generally refer to such non-GAAP measures as excluding or adjusting for the net impact of restructuring charges or the impact of restructuring charges, as applicable. The Company also presents in the attachments to this release the non-GAAP financial measures earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation (“EBITDAS”); earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, franchise rights acquired and goodwill impairments, and restructuring charges (including the net impact where applicable) (“Adjusted EBITDAS”); total debt less unamortized deferred financing costs, unamortized debt discount and cash on hand (i.e., net debt); and a net debt/Adjusted EBITDAS ratio. In addition, the Company presents certain of its financial results on a constant currency basis in addition to GAAP results. Constant currency information compares results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. The Company calculates constant currency by calculating current-year results using prior-year foreign currency exchange rates.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information for its and investors' evaluation of the Company's business performance and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of the performance of the Company's business. While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly entitled measures reported by other companies. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this release and reconciliations, if any, included elsewhere in this release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

About WW International, Inc.

WeightWatchers is a human-centric technology company powered by our proven, science-based, clinically effective weight loss and weight management program. For six decades, we have inspired millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. We combine technology and community to help members reach and sustain their goals on our program. To learn more about the WeightWatchers approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AT (IN THOUSANDS) UNAUDITED April 1, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 140,847 $ 178,326 Receivables (net of allowances: April 1, 2023 - $1,023 and December 31, 2022 - $976) 31,059 24,273 Inventories 10,668 20,528 Prepaid income taxes 15,337 19,447 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 37,323 38,757 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 235,234 281,331 Property and equipment, net 25,612 28,229 Operating lease assets 68,962 75,696 Franchise rights acquired 386,608 386,745 Goodwill 156,211 155,998 Other intangible assets, net 64,178 63,306 Deferred income taxes 23,006 22,246 Other noncurrent assets 13,917 14,879 TOTAL ASSETS $ 973,728 $ 1,028,430 LIABILITIES AND TOTAL DEFICIT CURRENT LIABILITIES Portion of operating lease liabilities due within one year $ 15,464 $ 17,955 Accounts payable 21,697 18,890 Salaries and wages payable 64,041 72,577 Accrued marketing and advertising 14,664 17,927 Accrued interest 10,938 5,289 Other accrued liabilities 42,288 30,118 Income taxes payable 62,058 1,646 Deferred revenue 35,716 32,156 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 266,866 196,558 Long-term debt, net 1,423,329 1,422,284 Long-term operating lease liabilities 63,783 68,099 Deferred income taxes 19,940 23,119 Other 2,079 2,185 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,775,997 1,712,245 TOTAL DEFICIT Common stock, $0 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 122,052 shares issued at April 1, 2023 and 122,052 shares issued at December 31, 2022 0 0 Treasury stock, at cost, 51,418 shares at April 1, 2023 and 51,496 shares at December 31, 2022 (3,093,237 ) (3,097,304 ) Retained earnings 2,298,701 2,418,959 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,733 ) (5,470 ) TOTAL DEFICIT (802,269 ) (683,815 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL DEFICIT $ 973,728 $ 1,028,430







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended April 1, April 2, 2023 2022 Subscription revenues, net (1) $ 211,032 $ 256,985 Product sales and other, net (2) 30,863 40,776 Revenues, net 241,895 297,761 Cost of subscription revenues (3) 94,897 86,041 Cost of product sales and other 27,487 31,622 Cost of revenues 122,384 117,663 Gross profit 119,511 180,098 Marketing expenses 88,234 107,570 Selling, general and administrative expenses 59,860 63,558 Operating (loss) income (28,583 ) 8,970 Interest expense 22,846 18,671 Other (income) expense, net (330 ) 344 Loss before income taxes (51,099 ) (10,045 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 67,580 (1,802 ) Net loss $ (118,679 ) $ (8,243 ) Net loss per share Basic $ (1.68 ) $ (0.12 ) Diluted $ (1.68 ) $ (0.12 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 70,596 70,086 Diluted 70,596 70,086 ______ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Consists of net “Digital Subscription Revenues” and net “Workshops + Digital Fees”. "Digital Subscription Revenues" consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, which formerly included Digital 360 (as applicable). "Workshops + Digital Fees" consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops. (2) Consists of sales of consumer products via e-commerce, in studios and through the Company's trusted partners, revenues from licensing and publishing, other revenues, and franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties. (3) Consists of cost of revenues and operating expenses for the Company's Digital and Workshops + Digital services.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN THOUSANDS) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended April 1, April 2, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net loss $ (118,679 ) $ (8,243 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used for operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,989 10,759 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 1,254 1,254 Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets 171 42 Share-based compensation expense 2,669 4,700 Deferred tax benefit (3,110 ) (6,693 ) Allowance for doubtful accounts (74 ) 72 Reserve for inventory obsolescence 2,037 1,254 Foreign currency exchange rate (gain) loss (389 ) 623 Changes in cash due to: Receivables (5,961 ) (10,596 ) Inventories 7,994 (120 ) Prepaid expenses 4,937 (4,106 ) Accounts payable 2,728 7,118 Accrued liabilities 3,188 (5,268 ) Deferred revenue 3,405 3,560 Other long term assets and liabilities, net 734 (3,003 ) Income taxes 60,385 (1,807 ) Cash used for operating activities (26,722 ) (10,454 ) Investing activities: Capital expenditures (990 ) (323 ) Capitalized software expenditures (9,350 ) (8,905 ) Cash paid for acquisitions — (4,350 ) Other items, net (8 ) (11 ) Cash used for investing activities (10,348 ) (13,589 ) Financing activities: Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (205 ) (374 ) Proceeds from stock options exercised 7 — Cash paid for acquisitions (500 ) — Other items, net (26 ) (35 ) Cash used for financing activities (724 ) (409 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 315 (1,702 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (37,479 ) (26,154 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 178,326 153,794 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 140,847 $ 127,640







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATIONAL STATISTICS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended April 1, April 2, Variance 2023 2022 Digital Paid Weeks (1) North America 26,136 31,414 (16.8 %) International 14,665 17,791 (17.6 %) Total Digital Paid Weeks 40,801 49,205 (17.1 %) Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks (1) North America 7,657 7,269 5.3 % International 2,494 2,448 1.9 % Total Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks 10,151 9,717 4.5 % Total Paid Weeks (1) North America 33,793 38,683 (12.6 %) International 17,159 20,239 (15.2 %) Total Paid Weeks 50,952 58,922 (13.5 %) End of Period Digital Subscribers (2) North America 2,090 2,451 (14.7 %) International 1,164 1,376 (15.4 %) Total End of Period Digital Subscribers 3,254 3,827 (15.0 %) End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers (2) North America 580 535 8.2 % International 188 183 2.7 % Total End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers 768 719 6.8 % Total End of Period Subscribers (2) North America 2,670 2,986 (10.6 %) International 1,353 1,559 (13.2 %) Total End of Period Subscribers 4,022 4,545 (11.5 %) ________ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) The “Paid Weeks” metric reports paid weeks by WW customers in Company-owned operations for a given period as follows: (i) “Digital Paid Weeks” is the total paid subscription weeks for the Company’s digital subscription products, which formerly included Digital 360 (as applicable); (ii) “Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks” is the sum of total paid commitment plan weeks which include workshops and digital offerings and formerly included total “pay-as-you-go” weeks; and (iii) “Total Paid Weeks” is the sum of Digital Paid Weeks and Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks. (2) The “End of Period Subscribers” metric reports WW subscribers in Company-owned operations at a given period end as follows: (i) “End of Period Digital Subscribers” is the total number of Digital, including former Digital 360 (as applicable), subscribers; (ii) “End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers” is the total number of commitment plan subscribers that have access to combined workshops and digital offerings; and (iii) “End of Period Subscribers” is the sum of End of Period Digital Subscribers and End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Q1 2023 Variance 2023 Constant Q1 2023 Q1 2022 2023 Currency Currency Constant vs vs GAAP Adjustment Currency GAAP 2022 2022 Selected Financial Data Consolidated Company Revenues $ 241,895 $ 4,867 $ 246,762 $ 297,761 (18.8 %) (17.1 %) Consolidated Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 149,344 $ 3,373 $ 152,717 $ 191,482 (22.0 %) (20.2 %) Consolidated Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 61,688 $ 973 $ 62,661 $ 65,503 (5.8 %) (4.3 %) Consolidated Subscription Revenues (3) $ 211,032 $ 4,346 $ 215,378 $ 256,985 (17.9 %) (16.2 %) Consolidated Product Sales and Other (4) $ 30,863 $ 520 $ 31,383 $ 40,776 (24.3 %) (23.0 %) North America Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 97,772 $ 420 $ 98,192 $ 125,319 (22.0 %) (21.6 %) Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 49,482 $ 160 $ 49,642 $ 50,980 (2.9 %) (2.6 %) Subscription Revenues (3) $ 147,254 $ 579 $ 147,833 $ 176,299 (16.5 %) (16.1 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 23,771 $ 72 $ 23,843 $ 28,381 (16.2 %) (16.0 %) Total Revenues $ 171,025 $ 651 $ 171,676 $ 204,680 (16.4 %) (16.1 %) International Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 51,572 $ 2,953 $ 54,525 $ 66,163 (22.1 %) (17.6 %) Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 12,206 $ 814 $ 13,020 $ 14,523 (16.0 %) (10.3 %) Subscription Revenues (3) $ 63,778 $ 3,767 $ 67,545 $ 80,686 (21.0 %) (16.3 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 7,092 $ 449 $ 7,541 $ 12,395 (42.8 %) (39.2 %) Total Revenues $ 70,870 $ 4,216 $ 75,086 $ 93,081 (23.9 %) (19.3 %) Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) “Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, which formerly included Digital 360 (as applicable). (2) “Workshops + Digital Fees” consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops. (3) “Subscription Revenues” equal “Digital Subscription Revenues" plus “Workshops + Digital Fees”. (4) “Product Sales and Other” are sales of consumer products via e-commerce, in studios and through the Company's trusted partners, revenues from licensing and publishing, other revenues, and, in the case of the consolidated financial results and North America reportable segment, franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Q1 2023 Variance

2023 Constant Currency

2023 2023 Q1 2023

Q1 2022

Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted

2023 vs 2023 vs Currency

Constant

Constant

vs 2022 vs 2022 GAAP

Adjustment

Adjusted

Adjustment

Currency

Currency

GAAP

Adjustment

Adjusted

2022 Adjusted 2022 Adjusted Selected Financial Data

Gross Profit $ 119,511 $ 18,618 (1) $ 138,128 $ 3,281 $ 122,792 $ 141,410 $ 180,098 $ (92) (4) $ 180,006 (33.6%) (23.3%) (31.8%) (21.4%) Gross Margin

49.4% 57.1% 49.8% 57.3% 60.5% 60.5% Selling, General and Administrative Expenses $ 59,860 $ (4,042) (2) $ 55,818 $ 795 $ 60,655 $ 56,613 $ 63,558 $ (241) (5) $ 63,317 (5.8%) (11.8%) (4.6%) (10.6%) Operating (Loss) Income $ (28,583) $ 22,660 (3) $ (5,924) $ 588 $ (27,995) $ (5,336) $ 8,970 $ 149 (6) $ 9,119 (418.7%) (165.0%) (412.1%) (158.5%) Operating (Loss) Income Margin

(11.8%) (2.4%) (11.3%) (2.2%) 3.0% 3.1% Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Excludes the net impact of $18,893 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan, the reversal of $263 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan, the reversal of $7 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan and the reversal of $5 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (2) Excludes the impact of $3,739 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan and $303 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan. (3) Excludes the net impact of (w) $18,893 of charges and $3,739 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, (x) the reversal of $263 of charges and $303 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, (y) the reversal of $7 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues, and (z) the reversal of $5 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues. (4) Excludes the net impact of $24 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan and the reversal of $116 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (5) Excludes $241 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan. (6) Excludes the net impact of (i) $24 of charges and $241 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, and (ii) the reversal of $116 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended April 1, April 2, 2023 2022 Net Loss $ (118,679) $ (8,243) Interest 22,846 18,671 Taxes 67,580 (1,802) Depreciation and Amortization 10,273 10,759 Stock-based Compensation 2,669 4,700 EBITDAS $ (15,311) $ 24,085 2023 Plan Restructuring Charges (1) 22,632 — 2022 Plan Restructuring Charges (2) 40 — 2021 Plan Restructuring Charges (3) (7) 265 2020 Plan Restructuring Charges (4) (5) (116) Adjusted EBITDAS $ 7,349 $ 24,234 Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan. (2) Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan. (3) The reversal of charges or charges, as applicable, associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan. (4) The reversal of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT RATIOS) UNAUDITED Trailing Twelve Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Months Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAS Net Loss $ (4,623 ) $ (206,036 ) $ (32,500 ) $ (118,679 ) $ (361,838 ) Interest 19,255 20,912 22,304 22,846 85,317 Taxes (2,879 ) (70,749 ) (38,948 ) 67,580 (44,996 ) Depreciation and Amortization 10,637 10,544 10,407 10,273 41,861 Stock-based Compensation 2,286 3,376 2,590 2,669 10,921 EBITDAS $ 24,676 $ (241,953 ) $ (36,147 ) $ (15,311 ) $ (268,735 ) Franchise Rights Acquired and Goodwill Impairments 26,420 (1) 312,741 (2) 57,566 (3) — 396,727 2023 Plan Restructuring Charges (4) — — 13,608 22,632 36,240 2022 Plan Restructuring Charges (5) 19,117 3,557 4,507 40 27,221 2021 Plan Restructuring Charges (6) (566 ) 103 (142 ) (7 ) (612 ) 2020 Plan Restructuring Charges (7) — — (621 ) (5 ) (626 ) Adjusted EBITDAS $ 69,647 $ 74,448 $ 38,771 $ 7,349 $ 190,215 Total Debt $ 1,423,329 Less: Cash 140,847 Net Debt $ 1,282,482 Total Debt to Net Loss (3.9) X Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAS 6.7 X Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $24,485 and $834 related to its Canada and New Zealand units of account, respectively, and an impairment charge of the Company's goodwill related to its Kurbo operations of $1,101. (2) Impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $298,291, $13,312 and $1,138 related to its United States, Canada and New Zealand units of account, respectively. (3) Impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $25,739, $19,657, $8,275 and $1,872 related to its United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Australia units of account, respectively, and an impairment charge of the Company's goodwill related to its Republic of Ireland reporting unit of $2,023. (4) Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan. (5) Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan. (6) The reversal of charges or charges, as applicable, associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan. (7) The reversal of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN MILLIONS) UNAUDITED Full Year 2023 Operating Income Guidance Reconciliation Operating Income $48.0 - $60.0 Net Restructuring Charges (1) $(32.0) - $(25.0) Adjusted Operating Income $80.0 - $85.0 (1) Reflects the remaining net restructuring charges incurred and expected to be incurred in fiscal 2023 related to the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan, 2022 restructuring plan, 2021 organizational restructuring plan and 2020 organizational restructuring plan.

