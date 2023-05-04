Submit Release
Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH), today announced financial results for the 13 weeks ended March 28, 2023.

Financial Results

Financial results for the 13 weeks ended March 28, 2023 and March 29, 2022 were as follows:

  First Quarter
($000's)          
    2023     2022   % change
Total revenue $ 1,174,356   $ 987,486   18.9 %
Income from operations   100,945     90,138   12.0 %
Net income   86,387     75,202   14.9 %
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.28   $ 1.08   18.4 %


Results for the first quarter, as compared to the prior year as applicable, included the following:

  • Comparable restaurant sales increased 12.9% at company restaurants and increased 13.3% at domestic franchise restaurants;
  • Average weekly sales at company restaurants were $148,437 of which 12.8% were to-go sales as compared to average weekly sales of $132,263 of which 14.8% were to-go sales in the prior year;
  • Restaurant margin dollars increased 15.2% to $185.7 million from $161.2 million in the prior year primarily due to higher sales. Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, decreased 53 basis points to 15.9% as commodity inflation of 8.9% and wage and other labor inflation of 8.0% were partially offset by higher sales;
  • Diluted earnings per share increased 18.4% primarily driven by higher restaurant margin dollars partially offset by higher general and administrative expenses;
  • Six company restaurants and one international franchise restaurant were opened and eight domestic franchise restaurants were acquired; and,
  • The Company repurchased 92,751 shares of common stock for $9.6 million.

Jerry Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. commented, “I want to thank our restaurant operators for continuing to provide a legendary experience to our guests, which led to record traffic and sales levels as well as higher profitability for the quarter.”

Morgan continued, “On the capital allocation front, our development pipeline remains strong, we acquired eight domestic franchise restaurants, and we further strengthened our capital position by repaying the remainder of our debt. We are confident that our restaurant growth, commitment to our operating fundamentals, and strong balance sheet will continue to provide us the flexibility to generate long-term shareholder value.”

2023 Outlook        

Comparable restaurant sales at company restaurants for the first five weeks of our second quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 8.6% compared to 2022. In addition, the Company implemented a menu price increase of approximately 2.2% in late March.   

Management reiterated the following expectations for 2023:

  • Positive comparable restaurant sales growth including the benefit of menu pricing actions;
  • 25 to 30 Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 company restaurant openings;
  • Store week growth of at least 6% including the impact of the franchise locations acquired;
  • Commodity cost inflation of 5% to 6%;
  • Wage and other labor inflation of 5% to 6%;
  • An effective income tax rate of approximately 14% excluding the impact of any legislative changes enacted; and,
  • Total capital expenditures of approximately $265 million.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company prepares the consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Within the press release, the Company makes reference to restaurant margin (in dollars and as a percentage of restaurant and other sales). Restaurant margin represents restaurant and other sales less restaurant-level operating costs, including food and beverage costs, labor, rent and other operating costs. Restaurant margin also includes sales and operating costs related to the Company’s non-royalty based retail initiatives. Restaurant margin should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative, to income from operations. This non-GAAP measure is not indicative of overall company performance and profitability in that this measure does not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders due to the nature of the costs excluded. Restaurant margin is widely regarded as a useful metric by which to evaluate core restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis. In calculating restaurant margin, the Company excludes certain non-restaurant-level costs that support operations, including general and administrative expenses, but do not have a direct impact on restaurant-level operational efficiency and performance. The Company also excludes pre-opening expense as it occurs at irregular intervals and would impact comparability to prior period results. The Company also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which relates to restaurant-level assets, as it represents a non-cash charge for the investment in restaurants. The Company also excludes impairment and closure expense as it believes this provides a clearer perspective of ongoing operating performance and a more useful comparison to prior period results. Restaurant margin as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies in the industry. A reconciliation of income from operations to restaurant margin is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Conference Call

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is hosting a conference call today, May 4, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. The call will be webcast live from the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.texasroadhouse.com. Listeners may also access the call by dialing (888) 440-5667 or (646) 960-0476 for international calls and referencing the Texas Roadhouse, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings. A replay of the call will be available until May 11, 2023, by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 for international calls.

About the Company

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a growing restaurant company operating predominantly in the casual dining segment that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 700 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company’s Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Texas Roadhouse. Actual results may vary materially from those contained in forward-looking statements based on a number of factors including, without limitation, conditions beyond its control such as weather, natural disasters, disease outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics impacting customers or food supplies; labor or supply chain shortages or limited availability of staff or product needed to meet our business standards; changes in consumer discretionary spending and macroeconomic conditions, including inflationary pressures; food safety and food-borne illness concerns; and other factors disclosed from time to time in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Part I—Item 1A. Risk Factors” of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 27, 2022. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should take such risks into account when making investment decisions. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.


Contacts:  
   
Investor Relations Media 
Michael Bailen  Travis Doster
(502) 515-7298  (502) 638-5457
   


Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
         
        13 Weeks Ended
        March 28, 2023   March 29, 2022
               
Revenue:          
  Restaurant and other sales $ 1,167,583     $ 980,972  
  Franchise royalties and fees   6,773       6,514  
               
Total revenue     1,174,356       987,486  
               
Costs and expenses:          
  Restaurant operating costs (excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately below):      
               
    Food and beverage   410,711       337,396  
    Labor     385,819       321,871  
    Rent     17,828       16,368  
    Other operating   167,529       144,154  
  Pre-opening     5,377       4,291  
  Depreciation and amortization   36,227       33,620  
  Impairment and closure, net   55       (646 )
  General and administrative   49,865       40,294  
               
Total costs and expenses   1,073,411       897,348  
               
Income from operations   100,945       90,138  
               
Interest income (expense), net   1,238       (397 )
Equity income from investments in unconsolidated affiliates   755       334  
               
Income before taxes   102,938       90,075  
Income tax expense   14,334       12,747  
               
Net income including noncontrolling interests   88,604       77,328  
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   2,217       2,126  
Net income attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries $ 86,387     $ 75,202  
               
Net income per common share attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries:        
  Basic   $ 1.29     $ 1.09  
  Diluted   $ 1.28     $ 1.08  
               
Weighted average shares outstanding:        
  Basic     67,016       69,086  
  Diluted     67,293       69,373  
               
Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.55     $ 0.46  
 


Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited) 		 
        
      March 28, 2023   December 27, 2022
               
 
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 156,143     $ 173,861  
Other current assets, net     112,575       222,980  
Property and equipment, net     1,310,782       1,270,349  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net     643,485       630,258  
Goodwill     169,641       148,732  
Intangible assets, net     5,859       5,607  
Other assets     76,380       73,878  
           
Total assets   $ 2,474,865     $ 2,525,665  
           
           
Other current liabilities     588,098       652,010  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion     692,016       677,874  
Long-term debt     -       50,000  
Other liabilities     124,212       118,119  
Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries stockholders' equity     1,055,248       1,012,638  
Noncontrolling interests       15,291       15,024  
           
Total liabilities and equity   $ 2,474,865     $ 2,525,665  
           

 

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries  
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows  
(in thousands)  
(unaudited)  
                 
        13 Weeks Ended
        March 28, 2023   March 29, 2022
                 
                 
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net income including noncontrolling interests   $ 88,604     $ 77,328  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities            
  Depreciation and amortization   36,227     33,620  
  Share-based compensation expense   8,154     9,120  
  Deferred income taxes   2,988     2,630  
  Other noncash adjustments, net   666     1,187  
Change in working capital   52,342     63,884  
    Net cash provided by operating activities   188,981     187,769  
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Capital expenditures - property and equipment   (66,733)     (49,029)  
Acquistion of franchise restaurants, net of cash acquired   (39,111)     (26,437)  
Proceeds from sale of investment in unconsolidated affiliate   472     -  
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   -     2,188  
Proceeds from sale leaseback transactions   2,072     -  
    Net cash used in investing activities   (103,300)     (73,278)  
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Payments on revolving credit facility   (50,000)     -  
Repurchase of shares of common stock   (9,623)     (84,705)  
Dividends paid   (36,878)     (31,795)  
Other financing activities, net   (6,898)     (7,913)  
    Net cash used in financing activities   (103,399)     (124,413)  
                 
    Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (17,718)     (9,922)  
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period   173,861     335,645  
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period   $ 156,143     $ 325,723  
                 


Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Restaurant Margin
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
         
    13 Weeks Ended
    March 28, 2023   March 29, 2022
         
Income from operations   $ 100,945     $ 90,138  
         
Less:        
Franchise royalties and fees     6,773       6,514  
         
Add:        
Pre-opening     5,377       4,291  
Depreciation and amortization     36,227       33,620  
Impairment and closure, net     55       (646 )
General and administrative     49,865       40,294  
         
Restaurant margin   $ 185,696     $ 161,183  
         
Restaurant margin (as a percentage of restaurant and other sales)     15.9%       16.4%  
         


Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial and Operating Information
($ amounts in thousands, except weekly sales by group)
(unaudited)
                 
  First Quarter      
    2023       2022     Change  
Restaurant openings              
Company - Texas Roadhouse     4       3     1    
Company - Bubba's 33     0       0     0    
Company - Jaggers     2       0     2    
Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - U.S.     0       0     0    
Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - International     1       2     (1)    
Total     7       5     2    
             
Restaurant acquisitions/dispositions              
Company - Texas Roadhouse     8       7     1    
Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - U.S.     (8)       (7)     (1)    
             
Restaurants open at the end of the quarter              
Company - Texas Roadhouse     564       536     28    
Company - Bubba's 33     40       36     4    
Company - Jaggers     7       4     3    
Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - U.S.     54       63     (9)    
Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - International     39       33     6    
Total     704       672     32    
             
  First Quarter  
    2023       2022     Change  
Company restaurants (all concepts)            
Restaurant and other sales   $ 1,167,583     $ 980,972     19.0   %
Store weeks     7,900       7,456     6.0   %
Comparable restaurant sales (1)     12.9   %   16.0   %    
               
Restaurant operating costs (as a % of restaurant and other sales)          
Food and beverage costs     35.2   %   34.4   % 78   bps
Labor     33.0   %   32.8   % 23   bps
Rent     1.5   %   1.7   % (14 ) bps
Other operating     14.3   %   14.7   % (35 ) bps
Total     84.1   %   83.6   % 53   bps
             
Restaurant margin     15.9   %   16.4   % (53 ) bps
               
Restaurant margin ($ in thousands)   $ 185,696     $ 161,183     15.2   %
Restaurant margin $/Store week   $ 23,505     $ 21,618     8.7   %
                 
Texas Roadhouse restaurants only:              
Store weeks       7,304       6,936     5.3   %
Comparable restaurant sales (1)     13.1   %   15.8   %    
Average unit volume (2)   $ 1,966     $ 1,741     12.9   %
Weekly sales by group:          
Comparable restaurants (527 and 498 units)   $ 151,439     $ 134,422        
Average unit volume restaurants (22 and 20 units)   $ 146,220     $ 129,143        
Restaurants less than 6 months old (15 and 18 units)   $ 162,150     $ 140,535        
               
Bubba's 33 restaurants only:                
Store weeks       520       468     11.1   %
Comparable restaurant sales (1)       8.7   %   21.3   %    
Average unit volume (2)     $ 1,521     $ 1,398     8.8   %
Weekly sales by group:            
Comparable restaurants (34 and 30 units)     $ 116,916     $ 107,387        
Average unit volume restaurants (3 and 4 units)     $ 117,920     $ 108,771        
Restaurants less than 6 months old (3 and 2 units)     $ 127,955     $ 140,855        
         
Franchise restaurants          
Franchise royalties and fees   $ 6,773     $ 6,514     4.0   %
Store weeks     1,205       1,237     (2.6 ) %
Comparable restaurant sales     13.0   %   22.9   %    
U.S. franchise restaurants only:              
Comparable restaurant sales     13.3   %   20.4   %    
Average unit volume   $ 2,122     $ 1,855     14.4   %
         
(1)  Comparable restaurant sales reflect the change in year-over-year sales for restaurants open a full 18 months before the beginning of the period, excluding sales from restaurants permanently closed during the period.
(2)  Average unit volume includes sales from restaurants open for a full six months before the beginning of the period, excluding sales from restaurants permanently closed during the period.
Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

 

 

 


