Goodness Growth Holdings Closes on Initial $2.0 Million Tranche of $10.0 Million Financing Commitment

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a cannabis company committed to providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today announced that on April 28, 2023 it closed on a U.S. $2.0 million tranche of a new convertible debt facility which enables the Company to access up to U.S. $10.0 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible notes (the “Convertible Notes”). This facility is being funded by a separate affiliate of the Company’s senior secured lender and was previously announced as in final discussions on March 31, 2023.



Interim Chief Executive Officer Josh Rosen commented, “We are pleased to close this convertible loan as we anticipated in late March. We appreciate the collaborative nature of our relationship with Chicago Atlantic, who have patiently supported our business improvement plans subsequent to Verano’s decision to wrongfully terminate our merger transaction last year. This gives us additional flexibility to execute our strategy for the year ahead, which encompasses a focus on producing and selling higher quality products more efficiently, with the underlying measuring stick of improving cash flow from operations.”

The convertible facility has a term of three years, with an interest rate of 12.0 percent, including 6.0 percent cash and 6.0 percent paid-in-kind. The initial tranche's principal amount of Convertible Notes outstanding, plus all paid-in-kind interest and all other accrued but unpaid interest thereunder, is convertible into Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company at the option of the holders at any time by written notice to the Company, at a conversion price equal to U.S. $0.145. For each future tranche advanced, the principal amount of Convertible Notes outstanding, plus all paid-in-kind interest and all other accrued but unpaid interest thereunder, is convertible into Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company at the option of the holders at any time by written notice to the Company, at a conversion price equal to the lesser of U.S. $0.145 or a 20.0 percent premium over the 30-day volume weighted average price of the Company’s Subordinate Voting Shares calculated on the day prior to the date on which each tranche is advanced, if permitted by the Canadian Securities Exchange. The lenders also have the right to advance any remaining undrawn funds on the convertible loan facility to the Company at any time.

Finally, in connection with this financing, the Company will issue 6,250,000 Warrants (the “Warrants”) to purchase Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company to the lenders. The Warrants will have a term of five years with a strike price equal to U.S. $0.145. The Company does not expect to issue any additional warrants related to this convertible loan facility.

