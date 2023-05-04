Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,154 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,723 in the last 365 days.

CPS Technologies Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Record Revenue; Margin Expansion; Strong Book-to-Bill

/EIN News/ -- NORTON, Mass., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended April 1, 2023.

First Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue of $7.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 versus $6.7 million in the prior-year period
  • Gross margin of 31.6 percent, up 210 basis points from the first quarter of 2022
  • Operating profit of $0.7 million for the quarter ended April 1, 2023 versus $0.5 million in the prior-year period

“I’m pleased to announce that this period marked a new level of top line performance for the Company, with revenue of $7.1 million surpassing the previous record set during the second quarter of 2022,” said Chuck Griffith, CFO and acting President. “While the 7% increase in sales year-over-year was significant, the fact that the first quarter of 2022 was a longer, 14 week quarter – which only happens every five or six years – makes this growth even more impressive. In addition, gross margins expanded year-over-year, and our operating profit rose by 27%, to $0.7 million. Fiscal 2023 is clearly off to a great start.

”Given a first quarter book-to-bill ratio of 112%, significant wins with a leading aerospace customer, a new Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) contract, and a strong backlog, we expect to continue a pattern of robust and sustainable growth over the coming quarters. In addition, to meet the increasing demands of our operations, we have expanded our team by adding key roles in business development and quality, with more to come. Based on our current pipeline of opportunities and ongoing demand, I anticipate the Company will set additional records for revenue and profit as we move forward in 2023.”

Results of Operations
CPS reported revenue of $7.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 versus $6.7 million in the prior-year period, reflecting higher product shipments. Gross profit rose to $2.2 million, or 31.6 percent of revenue, from $2.0 million, or 29.5 percent of revenue, in the fiscal 2022 first quarter. The higher gross margin year-over-year reflects increased operating leverage and improved product mix.

Operating profit rose to $0.7 million in the fiscal 2023 first quarter from $0.5 million in the prior-year period. Reported net income was $0.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, versus $0.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the quarter ended April 2, 2022.

Conference Call
The Company will be hosting its first quarter 2023 earnings call at 4:30 pm on Thursday, May 4. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial:

Call in Number: 1-844-943-2942
Conference ID: 503680

The Company encourages those who wish to participate to call in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time to ensure the operator can connect all participants.

About CPS
CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance energy management components that facilitate the electrification of the economy. Our products and intellectual property include critical pieces of the technology puzzle for electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure, and others. CPS' armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at a very lightweight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions to this planet's problems.

Safe Harbor
Statements made in this document that are not historical facts or which apply prospectively, including those relating to 2023 financial results, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "will," "intends," "believes," "expects," "plans," "anticipates" and similar expressions. Investors should not rely on forward looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectation. Additional information concerning risk factors is contained from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. Subsequent events or circumstances occurring after such date may render these statements incomplete or out of date. The company expressly disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in this release.

CPS Technologies Corporation                                  
111 South Worcester Street
Norton, MA 02766
www.cpstechnologysolutions.com

Investor Relations:
Chris Witty
646-438-9385
cwitty@darrowir.com

CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
 
      Fiscal Quarters Ended
      April 1,       April 2,
      2023       2022  
               
Revenues:              
Product sales   $ 7,100,267     $ 6,652,714  
               
Total revenues     7,100,267       6,652,714  
Cost of product sales     4,855,564       4,689,224  
               
Gross Profit     2,244,703       1,963,490  
Selling, general, and              
administrative expense     1,550,522       1,416,393  
               
Income from operations     694,181       547,097  
Other income (expense), net     15,590       (1,913 )
               
Income before taxes     709,771       545,184  
Income tax provision     250,570       125,748  
               
Net income   $ 459,201     $ 419,436  
               
Net income per              
basic common share   $ 0.03     $ 0.03  


CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED)
    December 31,     December 31,
ASSETS    2022       2022
               
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 7,369,863     $ 8,266,753
Accounts receivable-trade, net     4,714,138       3,777,975
Accounts Receivable - other     700,703       685,668
Inventories, net     4,692,655       4,875,901
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     299,601       211,242
Total current assets     17,776,960       17,817,539
Net property and equipment     1,378,679       1,326,968
               
Right-of-use lease asset     433,000       466,000
Deferred taxes, net     1,842,992       2,069,436
Total Assets   $ 21,431,931     $ 21,679,943
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’              
EQUITY              
               
Current liabilities:              
Note payable, current portion     44,424       43,711
Accounts payable     2,046,893       1,836,865
Accrued expenses     731,454       820,856
Deferred revenue     1,828,068       2,521,128
Lease liability, current portion     157,000       157,000
Total current liabilities     4,807,839       5,379,560
Note payable less current portion     43,439       54,847
Deferred revenue – long term     --       231,020
Long term lease liability     276,000       309,000
Total liabilities     5,127,278       5,974,427
           
Total stockholders’ equity     16,304,653       15,705,516
Total liabilities and stockholders’          
equity   $ 21,431,931     $ 21,679,943



Primary Logo

You just read:

CPS Technologies Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more