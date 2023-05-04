Submit Release
Altair Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Altair Exceeds Expectations and Achieves All-Time High Revenue

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence, today released its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“Altair had a very strong start to 2023, with software product revenue and total revenue above the high end of our guidance,” said James Scapa, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Altair. “Q1 exceeded our expectations and represents an all-time high for revenue to continue our good momentum from 2022. Demand for our products continues to be strong and we’re seeing the investments we’ve made in product development and our approach to our customers’ success paying off.”

“Coming right on the heels of a very strong fourth quarter to end last year, we had impressive performance in the first quarter,” said Matt Brown, chief financial officer of Altair. “We’re excited to be starting the year so well, which we feel gives us momentum and helps to achieve our financial goals for the year.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Software product revenue was $149.6 million compared to $140.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 6.2% in reported currency and 10.0% in constant currency
  • Total revenue was $166.0 million compared to $159.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 3.9% in reported currency and 7.5% in constant currency
  • Net loss was $(2.0) million compared to net income of $11.5 million for the first quarter of 2022. Diluted net loss per share was $(0.02) based on 80.2 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to diluted net income per share of $0.13 for the first quarter of 2022, based on 87.3 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Net loss margin was -1.2% compared to net income margin 7.2% for the first quarter of 2022
  • Non-GAAP net income was $31.8 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $32.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of 3.5%. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.36 based on 88.0 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding, compared to non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.38 for the first quarter of 2022, based on 87.3 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $43.1 million compared to $46.6 million for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of 7.6%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 25.9% compared to 29.2% for the first quarter of 2022
  • Cash provided by operating activities was $59.2 million, compared to $5.8 million for the first quarter of 2022
  • Free cash flow was $57.5 million, compared to $3.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. Free cash flow in the first quarter of 2022 was impacted by the payment of a $65.9 million litigation judgement assumed as part of the World Programming acquisition.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of today, Altair is issuing the following guidance for the second quarter and full year 2023:

(in millions, except %)   Second Quarter 2023     Full Year 2023  
Software Product Revenue   $ 123.0   to $ 125.0     $ 551.0   to $ 561.0  
Growth Rate     5.2 %     6.9 %     8.8 %     10.8 %
Growth Rate - Constant Currency     6.7 %     8.4 %     9.1 %     11.0 %
Total Revenue   $ 138.0     $ 140.0     $ 614.0     $ 624.0  
Growth Rate     4.0 %     5.5 %     7.3 %     9.0 %
Growth Rate - Constant Currency     5.4 %     6.9 %     7.5 %     9.3 %
Net Loss   $ (15.8 )   $ (13.9 )   $ (19.7 )   $ (10.0 )
Non-GAAP Net Income   $ 11.5     $ 13.0     $ 89.8     $ 97.2  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 15.0     $ 17.0     $ 120.0     $ 130.0  
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities               $ 118.0     $ 126.0  
Free Cash Flow               $ 108.0     $ 116.0  

The following table provides a reconciliation of Full Year 2023 guidance to the last guidance provided in February:

    (Unaudited)  
    Full Year 2023  
(in millions)   Midpoint of
Guidance in
February		     Increase/
(Decrease) 		    Currency
Fluctuations
from Prior
Guidance		     Midpoint of
Guidance in
May		  
Software Product Revenue   $ 555.0     $     $ 1.0     $ 556.0  
Total Revenue   $ 618.0     $     $ 1.0     $ 619.0  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 125.0     $     $     $ 125.0  

Conference Call Information

What: Altair’s First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Thursday, May 4, 2023
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Webcast: http://investor.altair.com (live & replay)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share, Billings, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Operating Expense.

Altair believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, non-cash interest expense, other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release, and the impact of non-GAAP tax rate to income tax expense, which approximates our tax rate excluding discrete items and other specific events that can fluctuate from period to period.

Non-GAAP diluted common shares includes the diluted weighted average shares outstanding per GAAP regardless of whether the Company is in a loss position.

Billings consists of total revenue plus the change in deferred revenue, excluding deferred revenue from acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income tax expense, interest expense, interest income and other, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Free cash flow consists of cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Non-GAAP gross profit represents gross profit adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, restructuring expense and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Non-GAAP operating expense represents operating expense excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Altair urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, our guidance for the second quarter and full year 2023, our statements regarding our expectations for 2023, and our reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Altair’s control. Altair’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in our forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, the risks detailed in Altair’s quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Altair’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Altair undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Altair’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
             
    March 31, 2023     December 31, 2022  
(In thousands)   (Unaudited)        
ASSETS            
CURRENT ASSETS:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 378,377     $ 316,146  
Accounts receivable, net     130,636       170,279  
Income tax receivable     11,226       11,259  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     28,363       29,142  
Total current assets     548,602       526,826  
Property and equipment, net     38,260       37,517  
Operating lease right of use assets     33,297       33,601  
Goodwill     451,170       449,048  
Other intangible assets, net     101,586       107,609  
Deferred tax assets     9,675       9,727  
Other long-term assets     43,582       40,410  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,226,172     $ 1,204,738  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY  
CURRENT LIABILITIES:            
Accounts payable   $ 6,014     $ 10,434  
Accrued compensation and benefits     30,341       42,456  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities     9,939       10,396  
Other accrued expenses and current liabilities     58,673       56,371  
Deferred revenue     114,423       113,081  
2024 Convertible senior notes, net     81,004        
Total current liabilities     300,394       232,738  
2027 Convertible senior notes, net     225,039       305,604  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion     23,989       24,065  
Deferred revenue, non-current     27,520       31,379  
Other long-term liabilities     42,325       41,216  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     619,267       635,002  
Commitments and contingencies            
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:            
Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value), authorized 45,000 shares, none issued and outstanding            
Common stock ($0.0001 par value)            
Class A common stock, authorized 513,797 shares, issued and outstanding 53,153
and 52,277 shares as of March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively		     5       5  
Class B common stock, authorized 41,203 shares, issued and outstanding 27,505
and 27,745 shares as of March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022		     3       3  
Additional paid-in capital     753,184       721,307  
Accumulated deficit     (123,536 )     (121,577 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (22,751 )     (30,002 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY     606,905       569,736  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 1,226,172     $ 1,204,738  


ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended
March 31, 		 
(in thousands, except per share data)   2023     2022  
Revenue            
License   $ 112,409     $ 106,169  
Maintenance and other services     37,234       34,728  
Total software     149,643       140,897  
Software related services     7,100       9,061  
Total software and related services     156,743       149,958  
Client engineering services     7,776       8,012  
Other     1,515       1,811  
Total revenue     166,034       159,781  
Cost of revenue            
License     4,824       4,687  
Maintenance and other services     14,426       12,719  
Total software *     19,250       17,406  
Software related services     5,616       6,035  
Total software and related services     24,866       23,441  
Client engineering services     6,624       6,641  
Other     1,245       1,521  
Total cost of revenue     32,735       31,603  
Gross profit     133,299       128,178  
Operating expenses:            
Research and development *     53,251       47,079  
Sales and marketing *     43,492       37,840  
General and administrative *     17,951       17,426  
Amortization of intangible assets     7,814       5,903  
Other operating expense (income), net     5,605       (781 )
Total operating expenses     128,113       107,467  
Operating income     5,186       20,711  
Interest expense     1,526       585  
Other (income) expense, net     (3,613 )     2,068  
Income before income taxes     7,273       18,058  
Income tax expense     9,232       6,530  
Net (loss) income   $ (1,959 )   $ 11,528  
(Loss) income per share:            
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common
stockholders, basic		   $ (0.02 )   $ 0.15  
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common
stockholders, diluted		   $ (0.02 )   $ 0.13  
Weighted average shares outstanding:            
Weighted average number of shares used in computing
net (loss) income per share, basic		     80,191       79,462  
Weighted average number of shares used in computing
net (loss) income per share, diluted		     80,191       87,261  

* Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

    (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended
March 31, 		 
(in thousands)   2023     2022  
Cost of revenue – software   $ 2,752     $ 1,903  
Research and development     8,743       7,358  
Sales and marketing     7,591       7,035  
General and administrative     3,075       2,318  
Total stock-based compensation expense   $ 22,161     $ 18,614  


    (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended
March 31, 		 
(in thousands)   2023     2022  
Employee stock-based compensation plans   $ 18,484     $ 13,259  
Post combination expense in connection with acquisitions     3,677       5,355  
Total stock-based compensation expense   $ 22,161     $ 18,614  


ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
(In thousands)   2023     2022  
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:            
Net (loss) income   $ (1,959 )   $ 11,528  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization     9,750       7,686  
Stock-based compensation expense     22,161       18,614  
Loss on mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration     7,006        
Other, net     640       506  
Changes in assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable     39,872       21,735  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     1,981       (138 )
Other long-term assets     (1,944 )     2,139  
Accounts payable     (5,362 )     (302 )
Accrued compensation and benefits     (12,283 )     (6,896 )
Other accrued expenses and current liabilities     2,015       (61,759 )
Deferred revenue     (2,678 )     12,673  
Net cash provided by operating activities     59,199       5,786  
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:            
Capital expenditures     (1,727 )     (2,190 )
Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired           (12,971 )
Other investing activities, net     (1,405 )     (343 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (3,132 )     (15,504 )
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:            
Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options     9,872       237  
Payments for repurchase of common stock     (6,255 )      
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan contributions     1,868       2,362  
Other financing activities     (29 )     (90 )
Net cash provided by financing activities     5,456       2,509  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     379       (970 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     61,902       (8,179 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year     316,958       414,012  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period   $ 378,860     $ 405,833  

Financial Results

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted, to net (loss) income and net (loss) income per share – diluted, the most comparable GAAP financial measures:

    (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended
March 31, 		 
(in thousands, except per share amounts)   2023     2022  
Net (loss) income   $ (1,959 )   $ 11,528  
Stock-based compensation expense     22,161       18,614  
Amortization of intangible assets     7,814       5,903  
Non-cash interest expense     465       417  
Impact of non-GAAP tax rate(1)     (1,933 )     (5,036 )
Special adjustments and other(2)     5,231       1,492  
Non-GAAP net income   $ 31,779     $ 32,918  
             
Net (loss) income per share, diluted   $ (0.02 )   $ 0.13  
Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted   $ 0.36     $ 0.38  
             
GAAP diluted shares outstanding     80,191       87,261  
Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding     88,041       87,261  

(1) The Company uses a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 26%.
(2) The three months ended March 31, 2023, includes $7.0 million loss from a mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition and $1.8 million currency gains on acquisition-related intercompany loans. The three months ended March 31, 2022, includes $1.5 million currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

    (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended
March 31, 		 
(in thousands)   2023     2022  
Net (loss) income   $ (1,959 )   $ 11,528  
Income tax expense     9,232       6,530  
Stock-based compensation expense     22,161       18,614  
Interest expense     1,526       585  
Depreciation and amortization     9,750       7,686  
Special adjustments, interest income and other(1)     2,345       1,647  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 43,055     $ 46,590  

(1) The three months ended March 31, 2023, includes $7.0 million loss from a mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition, $2.9 million of interest income, and $1.8 million currency gains on acquisition-related intercompany loans. The three months ended March 31, 2022, includes $1.5 million currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

    (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended
March 31, 		 
(in thousands)   2023     2022  
Net cash provided by operating activities(1)   $ 59,199     $ 5,786  
Capital expenditures     (1,727 )     (2,190 )
Free cash flow(1)   $ 57,472     $ 3,596  

(1) The three months ended March 31, 2022, includes a $65.9 million payment in January 2022 for a damages judgement assumed as part of an acquisition in December 2021.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP gross profit to gross profit, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, and a comparison of Non-GAAP gross margin (Non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of total revenue) to gross margin (gross profit as a percentage of total revenue), the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

    (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended
March 31, 		 
(in thousands)   2023     2022  
Gross profit   $ 133,299     $ 128,178  
Stock-based compensation expense     2,752       1,903  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 136,051     $ 130,081  
             
Gross profit margin     80.3 %     80.2 %
Non-GAAP gross margin     81.9 %     81.4 %

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP operating expense to Total operating expense, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

    (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended
March 31, 		 
(in thousands)   2023     2022  
Total operating expense   $ 128,113     $ 107,467  
Stock-based compensation expense     (19,409 )     (16,711 )
Amortization     (7,814 )     (5,903 )
Loss on mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration     (7,006 )      
Non-GAAP operating expense   $ 93,884     $ 84,853  

The following table provides a reconciliation of Billings to revenue, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

  (Unaudited)  
  Three Months Ended March 31,  
(in thousands) 2023     2022  
Revenue $ 166,034     $ 159,781  
Ending deferred revenue   141,943       118,403  
Beginning deferred revenue   (144,460 )     (106,032 )
Deferred revenue acquired         (815 )
Billings $ 163,517     $ 171,337  

The following table provides revenue, Billings and Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis:

    (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023 		    Three Months Ended March 31, 2022     Increase/
(Decrease) % 		 
(in thousands)   As reported     Currency
changes		     As adjusted for
constant currency		     As reported     As reported     As adjusted for
constant currency		  
Software revenue   $ 149.6     $ 5.4     $ 155.0     $ 140.9       6.2 %     10.0 %
Total revenue   $ 166.0     $ 5.8     $ 171.8     $ 159.8       3.9 %     7.5 %
Billings   $ 163.5     $ 6.3     $ 169.8     $ 171.3       -4.6 %     -0.9 %
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 43.1     $ 2.3     $ 45.4     $ 46.6       -7.6 %     -2.6 %

Change in Classification of Indirect Costs

Beginning in the first quarter of 2023, the Company refined its classification of certain indirect costs to reflect the way management is now reviewing the information in decision making and to improve comparability with peers. These indirect costs include certain IT, facilities, and depreciation expenses that were previously reported primarily in General and administrative expense. These indirect costs have now been reclassified to Research and development, Sales and marketing, and General and administrative expenses based on global headcount. Management believes this refined methodology better reflects the nature of the costs and financial performance of the Company.

As a result, the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Operations have been recast for prior periods presented to reflect the effects of the changes to Research and development, Sales and marketing, and General and administrative expense. There was no net impact to total operating expenses, income from operations, net income or net income per share for any periods presented. The consolidated balance sheets, consolidated statements of comprehensive income, consolidated statements of changes in stockholders’ equity, and the consolidated statements of cash flows were not affected by changes in the presentation of these costs.

Each prior period that will be presented in the forthcoming Form 10-Q and Form 10-K filings will be recast to conform to current period presentation. The following tables provide the relevant financial results as previously reported, as recast for the current period and forthcoming filings, and the associated impacts of the changes. Within these tables, the references to periods such as “FY 2021” and “Q1 2022” refer to the corresponding periods as reported in the applicable Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, or Form 8-K filings.

The following table summarizes the changes made to the consolidated statements of income (in thousands):

    Previously Reported  
    FY 2021     Q1 2022     Q2 2022     Q3 2022     Q4 2022     FY 2022  
Operating expenses:                                    
Research and development   $ 151,049     $ 43,094     $ 46,477     $ 48,781     $ 47,511     $ 185,863  
Sales and marketing     132,750       35,682       39,116       39,244       41,203       155,245  
General and administrative     91,500       23,569       24,367       24,677       24,993       97,606  
Amortization of intangible assets     18,357       5,903       6,208       6,571       8,828       27,510  
Other operating income, net     (3,482 )     (781 )     (5,767 )     (2,835 )     (572 )     (9,955 )
Total operating expenses   $ 390,174     $ 107,467     $ 110,401     $ 116,438     $ 121,963     $ 456,269  
                                     
    Recast  
    FY 2021     Q1 2022     Q2 2022     Q3 2022     Q4 2022     FY 2022  
Operating expenses:                                    
Research and development   $ 167,341     $ 47,079     $ 50,437     $ 53,092     $ 51,934     $ 202,542  
Sales and marketing     141,484       37,840       41,153       41,352       43,539       163,884  
General and administrative     66,474       17,426       18,370       18,258       18,234       72,288  
Amortization of intangible assets     18,357       5,903       6,208       6,571       8,828       27,510  
Other operating income, net     (3,482 )     (781 )     (5,767 )     (2,835 )     (572 )     (9,955 )
Total operating expenses   $ 390,174     $ 107,467     $ 110,401     $ 116,438     $ 121,963     $ 456,269  
                                     
    Change  
    FY 2021     Q1 2022     Q2 2022     Q3 2022     Q4 2022     FY 2022  
Operating expenses:                                    
Research and development   $ 16,292     $ 3,985     $ 3,960     $ 4,311     $ 4,423     $ 16,679  
Sales and marketing     8,734       2,158       2,037       2,108       2,336       8,639  
General and administrative     (25,026 )     (6,143 )     (5,997 )     (6,419 )     (6,759 )     (25,318 )
Amortization of intangible assets                                    
Other operating income, net                                    
Total operating expenses   $     $     $     $     $     $  

Business Outlook

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Non-GAAP net income to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

    (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ending
June 30, 2023 		    Year Ending
December 31, 2023 		 
(in thousands)   Low     High     Low     High  
Net loss   $ (15,800 )   $ (13,900 )   $ (19,700 )   $ (10,000 )
Stock-based compensation expense     21,000       21,000       85,200       85,200  
Amortization of intangible assets     7,600       7,600       30,200       30,200  
Non-cash interest expense     500       500       1,800       1,800  
Impact of non-GAAP tax rate     (1,800 )     (2,200 )     (12,900 )     (15,200 )
Special adjustments and other(1)                 5,200       5,200  
Non-GAAP net income   $ 11,500     $ 13,000     $ 89,800     $ 97,200  

(1) The year ending December 31, 2023, includes $7.0 million loss from a mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition and $1.8 million currency gains on acquisition-related intercompany loans.

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

    (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ending
June 30, 2023 		    Year Ending
December 31, 2023 		 
(in thousands)   Low     High     Low     High  
Net loss   $ (15,800 )   $ (13,900 )   $ (19,700 )   $ (10,000 )
Income tax expense     2,300       2,400       18,700       19,000  
Stock-based compensation expense     21,000       21,000       85,200       85,200  
Interest (income) expense     (2,000 )     (2,000 )     (7,300 )     (7,300 )
Depreciation and amortization     9,500       9,500       37,900       37,900  
Special adjustments and other(1)                 5,200       5,200  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 15,000     $ 17,000     $ 120,000     $ 130,000  

(1) The year ending December 31, 2023, includes $7.0 million loss from a mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition and $1.8 million currency gains on acquisition-related intercompany loans.

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Free Cash Flow to projected net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

  (Unaudited)  
  Year Ending
December 31, 2023 		 
(in thousands) Low     High  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 117,700     $ 125,700  
Capital expenditures   (9,700 )     (9,700 )
Free cash flow $ 108,000     $ 116,000  

 


