Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,344 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,064 in the last 365 days.

Crumbl Cookies Is Giving Cookie Fans a New Flavor-Rating Feature

LINDON, UT, USA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Calling all cookie connoisseurs--Crumbl Cookies is rolling out a brand new feature on the Crumbl App called the Cookie Journal. Customers can now rate and track cookies, share their tasty takes with other Crumbl reviewers, and earn achievements.

The Cookie Journal

Customers can now track all cookie flavors in one place. Flavors past and present live in the Cookie Journal’s Catalog of Cookies and are ready to be rated and reviewed by cookie lovers. Reviews are public on the app and anyone can upvote reviews they love or downvote reviews that are “underbaked.” They can easily see what others have to say about each week’s lineup, and arrange notifications so as to not miss favorite flavors when they come back into rotation.

The Menu

The Cookie Journal Menu offers a variety of review categories: customers can check their own review history, the most-loved cookie flavors, popular cookies, the current lineup, and more! Any reviews they leave get a “verified purchase” badge when the cookie review is linked to an order on their account. When a purchase is made with the account, customers will also earn achievements based on frequent visits, favorite flavors, and cookies reviewed.

Get Started

Start reviewing cookies today! Begin by accessing the Cookie Journal via the Crumbl App on the More tab. Review any cookie flavor by typing a cookie name in the search bar and selecting it. Taste the cookie, then spill the tea!

ABOUT CRUMBL
Crumbl Cookies’s mission is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just five years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 700 locations in 45+ states. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes. Crumbl is open from 8am–10pm on weekdays, 8am–12am on Fridays and Saturdays, and is closed on Sundays. Visit Crumbl online (crumblcookies.com), on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of its nationwide locations.

Cassidy Salisbury
Crumbl Cookies
+1 208-403-2781
email us here

You just read:

Crumbl Cookies Is Giving Cookie Fans a New Flavor-Rating Feature

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more