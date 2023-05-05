Crumbl Cookies Is Giving Cookie Fans a New Flavor-Rating Feature
EINPresswire.com/ -- Calling all cookie connoisseurs--Crumbl Cookies is rolling out a brand new feature on the Crumbl App called the Cookie Journal. Customers can now rate and track cookies, share their tasty takes with other Crumbl reviewers, and earn achievements.
The Cookie Journal
Customers can now track all cookie flavors in one place. Flavors past and present live in the Cookie Journal’s Catalog of Cookies and are ready to be rated and reviewed by cookie lovers. Reviews are public on the app and anyone can upvote reviews they love or downvote reviews that are “underbaked.” They can easily see what others have to say about each week’s lineup, and arrange notifications so as to not miss favorite flavors when they come back into rotation.
The Menu
The Cookie Journal Menu offers a variety of review categories: customers can check their own review history, the most-loved cookie flavors, popular cookies, the current lineup, and more! Any reviews they leave get a “verified purchase” badge when the cookie review is linked to an order on their account. When a purchase is made with the account, customers will also earn achievements based on frequent visits, favorite flavors, and cookies reviewed.
Get Started
Start reviewing cookies today! Begin by accessing the Cookie Journal via the Crumbl App on the More tab. Review any cookie flavor by typing a cookie name in the search bar and selecting it. Taste the cookie, then spill the tea!
ABOUT CRUMBL
Crumbl Cookies’s mission is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just five years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 700 locations in 45+ states. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes. Crumbl is open from 8am–10pm on weekdays, 8am–12am on Fridays and Saturdays, and is closed on Sundays. Visit Crumbl online (crumblcookies.com), on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of its nationwide locations.
Cassidy Salisbury
