Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,143 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,644 in the last 365 days.

Keros Therapeutics Reports Recent Business Highlights and First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“We are on track to report additional data from multiple clinical trials this year, including our two Phase 2 clinical trials of KER-050, one in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes ("MDS") and one in patients with myelofibrosis,” said Jasbir S. Seehra, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe these data readouts, combined with the planned commencement of our Phase 2 clinical trial of KER-012 in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension in the first half of this year, position Keros for a year of important clinical milestones.”

Recent Corporate Highlights

  • Cash position strengthened: The Company has utilized its existing at the market offering to sell additional shares of common stock, which strengthened its cash position. The Company expects that its cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2023 will enable the Company to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Strengthened leadership with board appointment: In May 2023, Keros appointed Dr. Alpna Seth, Ph.D., to its board of directors.

Recent Program Highlights

  • KER-012 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders
    • Keros will present three poster abstracts from its KER-012 program at the American Thoracic Society (“ATS”) 2023 International Conference, to be held from May 19 through May 24, 2023. The following abstracts were posted to the ATS conference website on March 2, 2023:
      • Clinical Presentation: “Administration of KER-012, a Modified Activin Receptor IIB Ligand Trap, Led to Changes in Biomarkers of Cardiovascular Health in a Ph1 Study Conducted in Healthy Post-Menopausal Women”
        • Session Name: A26: Precision-Based Approaches to Pulmonary Vascular Disease
        • Date and Presentation Time: May 21, 2023; 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Eastern time
      • Preclinical Presentation: “RKER-012, a Novel Modified ActRII Ligand Trap, Attenuated Cardiac Remodeling and Fibrosis in a Transverse Aortic Constriction Model of Heart Failure”
        • Session Name: A71: Matters of the Heart: Studies on Cardiopulmonary Vascular Disease
        • Date and Presentation Time: May 21, 2023; 11:30 a.m. - 1:15 p.m. Eastern time
      • Preclinical Presentation: “RKER-012, a Novel Activin Receptor Type IIB (ActRIIB) Ligand Trap, Inhibited Mediators of Dysregulated Vascular Remodeling in Pulmonary Endothelial and Smooth Muscle Cells”
        • Session Name: B59: Breaking Bad: New Drugs and Formulations for Pulmonary Hypertension and RV Failure
        • Date and Presentation Time: May 22, 2023; 11:30 a.m. - 1:15 p.m. Eastern time

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Keros reported a net loss of $35.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to a net loss of $24.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase of $11.6 million for the first quarter was largely due to increased research and development efforts as well as additional investments to support the achievement of Keros' clinical and corporate goals.

Research and development expenses were $31.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 as compared to $18.1 million for the same period in 2022. The increase of $13.0 million was primarily due to additional research and development efforts, manufacturing activities and personnel expenses to support the advancement of Keros’ pipeline.

General and administrative expenses were $7.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 as compared to $6.0 million for the same period in 2022. The increase of $1.7 million was primarily due to increase in personnel expenses and other external expenses to support Keros' organizational growth.

Keros’ cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2023 was $351.4 million compared to $279.0 million as of December 31, 2022. Keros expects that the cash and cash equivalents it had on hand at March 31, 2023 will enable Keros to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the fourth quarter of 2025.

About Keros Therapeutics, Inc.

Keros is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need. Keros is a leader in understanding the role of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins, which are master regulators of red blood cell and platelet production as well as of the growth, repair and maintenance of a number of tissues, including blood vessels and heart tissue. Keros’ lead protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with MDS and in patients with myelofibrosis. Keros’ lead small molecule product candidate, KER-047, is being developed for the treatment of functional iron deficiency. Keros’ third product candidate, KER-012, is being developed for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as “believe,” “enable,” “expects,” “plans,” “progress” and “will” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of these forward-looking statements include statements concerning: Keros’ expectations regarding its growth, strategy, progress and the design, objectives and timing of its clinical trials for KER-050, KER-047 and KER-012; and Keros’ expected cash runway. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: Keros’ limited operating history and historical losses; Keros’ ability to raise additional funding to complete the development and any commercialization of its product candidates; Keros’ dependence on the success of its product candidates, KER-050, KER-047 and KER-012; that Keros may be delayed in initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials; competition from third parties that are developing products for similar uses; Keros’ ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property; and Keros’ dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, clinical trials and preclinical studies.

These and other risks are described more fully in Keros’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 3, 2023, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, Keros undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Contact:

Justin Frantz
jfrantz@soleburytrout.com
617-221-9100

KEROS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

  THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31,
    2023       2022  
REVENUE:      
License revenue $     $  
Total revenue          
OPERATING EXPENSES:      
Research and development   (31,091 )     (18,078 )
General and administrative   (7,778 )     (6,048 )
Total operating expenses   (38,869 )     (24,126 )
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS   (38,869 )     (24,126 )
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET      
Interest expense, net         (1 )
Other income (expense), net   3,065       (59 )
Total other income (expense), net   3,065       (60 )
Net loss $ (35,804 )   $ (24,186 )
Net loss attributable to common stockholders—basic and diluted $ (35,804 )   $ (24,186 )
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders—basic and diluted $ (1.26 )   $ (1.01 )
Weighted-average common stock outstanding—basic and diluted   28,369,453       23,993,698  
               

KEROS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

  MARCH 31,
2023 		  DECEMBER 31,
2022
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash and cash equivalents 351,429     279,048  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,793     6,719  
Total current assets 362,222     285,767  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,364     15,548  
Property and equipment, net 2,933     2,021  
Restricted cash 1,327     1,327  
Other long-term assets 1,590     2,118  
TOTAL ASSETS 384,436     306,781  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Accounts payable 4,682     3,339  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities     455  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,776     12,753  
Total current liabilities 15,458     16,547  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 13,994     12,811  
Total liabilities 29,452     29,358  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:      
Common stock, par value of $0.0001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; 29,548,649 and 27,543,453 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2021, respectively 3     2  
Additional paid-in capital 619,219     505,855  
Accumulated deficit (264,238 )   (228,434 )
Total stockholders' equity 354,984     277,423  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 384,436     306,781  
           

Primary Logo

You just read:

Keros Therapeutics Reports Recent Business Highlights and First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more