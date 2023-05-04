Submit Release
Research Frontiers Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30p.m. Today

/EIN News/ -- WOODBURY, N.Y., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its first quarter 2023. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.

  Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO
  Date/Time: May 4, 2023, 4:30 PM ET
  Dial-in Information:1-888-334-5785
  Replay: Available on Friday, May 5, 2023 for 90 days at https://smartglass-ir.com/

Key Comments:

1. Car models from Cadillac, Ferrari, McLaren and at least one other Asian car manufacturer are expected to be introduced into serial production in 2023 using Research Frontiers patented SPD-SmartGlass technology in their panoramic glass roofs.
2. The Company’s fee income from licensing activities for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased by 43% to $248,175 as compared to $173,828 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Compared to the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022, fee income in the first quarter of 2023 increased by 91% from $129,904. This increase in fee income was primarily the result of higher royalties from the automotive and aircraft markets, both as compared to the first quarter of 2022 as well as the most recently completed fourth quarter of 2022.
3. The Company expects revenue in all market segments to increase as new car models, aircraft, trains and other products using the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology are introduced into the market.
4. At March 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of approximately $4.1 million, and working capital of $4.6 million. The Company has no debt and expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next five years of operations.

For more details, please see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-Q which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc. Celestiq is a trademark of General Motors.

CONTACT:
Joseph M. Harary
President and CEO
Research Frontiers Inc.
+1-516-364-1902
Info@SmartGlass.com

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

    March 31, 2023
(Unaudited)		     December 31, 2022

  
             
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,152,433     $ 4,230,916  
Marketable securities     2,988,060       -  
Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,153,450 in 2023 and $1,158,450 in 2022, respectively     683,863       589,599  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     93,188       100,973  
Total current assets     4,917,544       4,921,488  
                 
Fixed assets, net     59,274       65,388  
Operating lease ROU assets     286,551       323,509  
Deposits and other assets     56,066       56,066  
Total assets   $ 5,319,435     $ 5,366,451  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                
                 
Current liabilities:                
Current portion of operating lease liability   $ 199,672     $ 196,405  
Accounts payable     25,440       71,079  
Accrued expenses and other     46,730       34,379  
Deferred revenue     11,921       -  
Total current liabilities     283,763       301,863  
                 
Operating lease liability, net of current portion     216,943       267,723  
Total liabilities     500,706       569,586  
                 
Shareholders’ equity:                
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 33,509,287 as of March 31, 2023 and 33,150,396 as of December 31, 2022     3,351       3,315  
Additional paid-in capital     127,634,493       127,150,027  
Accumulated deficit     (122,819,115 )     (122,356,477 )
Total shareholders’ equity     4,818,729       4,796,865  
                 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 5,319,435     $ 5,366,451  


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

    Three months ended March 31,  
    2023     2022  
             
Fee income   $ 248,175     $ 173,828  
                 
Operating expenses     587,799       600,698  
Research and development     149,222       148,825  
Total expenses     737,021       749,523  
                 
Operating loss     (488,846 )     (575,695 )
                 
Net investment income (loss)     26,208       (52,653 )
                 
Net loss   $ (462,638 )   $ (628,348 )
                 
Basic and diluted net loss per common share   $ (0.01 )   $ (0.02 )
                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding     33,286,648       31,650,396  


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity
(Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023

    Common Stock     Additional Paid-in     Accumulated        
    Shares     Amount     Capital     Deficit     Total  
                               
                               
Balance, January 1, 2022     31,650,396     $ 3,165     $ 123,467,886     $ (119,687,128 )   $ 3,783,923  
                                         
Net loss     -       -       -       (628,348 )     (628,348 )
Balance, March 31, 2022     31,650,396       3,165       123,467,886       (120,315,476 )     3,155,575  
                                         
Balance, January 1, 2023     33,150,396     $ 3,315     $ 127,150,027     $ (122,356,477 )   $ 4,796,865  
                                         
Exercise of warrants     358,891       36       484,466       -       484,502  
Net loss     -       -       -       (462,638 )     (462,638 )
Balance, March 31, 2023     33,509,287     $ 3,351     $ 127,634,493     $ (122,819,115 )   $ 4,818,729  


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

    For the three months ended March 31,  
    2023     2022  
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net loss   $ (462,638 )   $ (628,348 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     6,816       7,180  
Realized loss on marketable securities     -       60,143  
Unrealized gain on marketable securities     (22,900 )     -  
ROU asset amortization     36,958       36,351  
Bad debt recovery     (5,000 )     -  
Change in assets and liabilities:                
Royalty receivables     (89,264 )     78,086  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     7,785       6,358  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     (33,288 )     (25,045 )
Deferred revenue     11,921       10,756  
Operating lease liability     (47,513 )     (43,435 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (597,123 )     (497,954 )
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchases of fixed assets     (702 )     (605 )
Purchases of marketable securities     (2,965,160 )     -  
Sales of marketable securities     -       2,694,968  
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities     (2,965,862 )     2,694,363  
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Net proceeds from exercise of warrants     484,502       -  
Net cash provided by financing activities     484,502       -  
                 
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents     (3,078,483 )     2,196,409  
                 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     4,230,916       269,964  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 1,152,433     $ 2,466,373  


Primary Logo

