Alignment Healthcare Reports Strong First Quarter 2023 Results; Exceeds Outlook Across All Four Critical KPIs

Reports $439.2 million in total revenue, up 27.1% year-over-year

Medicare Advantage enrollment increases to approximately 109,700 members

Delivers consistent performance underpinned by strong care management capabilities and stable utilization trends



ORANGE, Calif., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC), a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“Alignment Healthcare’s first quarter results demonstrate robust performance across our markets, exceeding guidance on our four key metrics – membership, revenue, adjusted gross profit and adjusted EBITDA – by putting clinical excellence at the center of the member experience,” said John Kao, founder and CEO. “I am proud of our employees’ commitment to service with heart as we continue to grow.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

All comparisons, unless otherwise noted, are to the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Health plan membership at the end of the quarter was approximately 109,700, up 16.5% year over year

Total revenue was $439.2 million, up 27.1% year over year

Health plan premium revenue of $399.7 million represented 20.8% growth year over year

Adjusted gross profit was $45.4 million and loss from operations was ($32.5) million Adjusted gross profit excludes depreciation and amortization of $5.0 million and selling, general, and administrative expenses of $70.4 million (which includes $19.5 million of equity-based compensation). Adjusted gross profit also excludes an additional $2.5 million of equity-based compensation recorded within medical expenses Medical benefits ratio based on adjusted gross profit was 89.7%

Adjusted EBITDA was ($5.2) million and net loss was ($37.4) million



Adjusted Gross Profit is reconciled as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) Loss from operations $ (32,489 ) $ (36,475 ) Add back: Equity-based compensation (medical expenses) 2,524 3,121 Depreciation (medical expenses) 61 43 Depreciation and amortization 4,921 3,950 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 70,408 74,293 Total add back 77,914 81,407 Adjusted gross profit $ 45,425 $ 44,932 Adjusted gross profit % 10.3 % 13.0 % Medical benefit ratio 89.7 % 87.0 %

Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) Net loss $ (37,371 ) $ (40,817 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 87 - Add back: Interest expense 5,019 4,401 Depreciation and amortization 4,982 3,993 Income taxes 1 - EBITDA (27,282 ) (32,423 ) Equity-based compensation(1) 21,978 28,047 Acquisition expenses(2) 132 486 Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,172 ) $ (3,890 )





(1) Represents equity-based compensation related to grants made in the applicable year, as well as equity-based compensation related to the timing of the IPO, which includes previously issued stock appreciation rights ("SARs") liability awards, modifications related to transaction vesting units, and grants made in conjunction with the IPO. (2) Represents acquisition-related fees, such as legal and advisory fees, that are non-capitalizable.





Outlook for Second Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023

Three Months Ending

June 30, 2023 Twelve Months Ending

December 31, 2023 $ Millions Low High Low High Health Plan Membership 111,200 111,400 113,000 115,000 Revenue $433 $438 $1,710 $1,735 Adjusted Gross Profit1 $47 $50 $205 $217 Adjusted EBITDA2 ($13) ($10) ($34) ($20)

_______________________

Adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosure, that we define as loss from operations before depreciation and amortization, clinical equity-based compensation expense, and selling, general, and administrative expenses. We cannot reconcile our estimated ranges for adjusted gross profit to loss from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and cannot provide estimated ranges for loss from operations, without unreasonable efforts because of the uncertainty around certain items that may impact loss from operations, including equity-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosure, that we define as net loss before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, reorganization and transaction-related expenses and equity-based compensation expense. We cannot reconcile our estimated ranges for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and cannot provide estimated ranges for net loss, without unreasonable efforts because of the uncertainty around certain items that may impact net loss, including equity-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Conference Call Details

The company will host a conference call at 5:30 p.m. EDT today to discuss these results and management’s outlook for future financial and operational performance. A live audio webcast will be available online at https://ir.alignmenthealthcare.com/. At the start of the conference call, participants may access the webcast at the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dtu94ypg. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web links, and will remain available for approximately 12 months.

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health is a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company that offers more than 40 benefits-rich, value-driven plans that serve 52 counties across six states. The company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVAⓇ. Based in California, the company’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for members every day. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth and our financial outlook for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, and year ending December 31, 2023. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to attract new members and enter new markets, including the need for certain governmental approvals; our ability to maintain a high rating for our plans on the Five Star Quality Rating System; our ability to develop and maintain satisfactory relationships with care providers that service our members; risks associated with being a government contractor; changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; risks related to our indebtedness, including the potential for rising interest rates; changes in market or industry conditions and receptivity to our technology and services; results of litigation or a security incident; the impact of shortages of qualified personnel and related increases in our labor costs; and the impact of COVID-19 on our business and results of operation. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the other periodic reports we file with the SEC. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 384,261 $ 409,549 Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses of $1 at March 31, 2023 and $0 at December 31, 2022, respectively) 125,276 92,890 Short-term investments 103,483 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 57,894 42,107 Total current assets 670,914 544,546 Property and equipment, net 39,613 37,169 Right of use asset, net 5,077 5,825 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 40,191 40,288 Other assets 5,956 6,035 Total assets $ 761,751 $ 633,863 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Medical expenses payable $ 185,670 $ 170,135 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 22,865 31,980 Deferred premium revenue 141,081 308 Accrued compensation 24,571 27,538 Total current liabilities 374,187 229,961 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 161,121 160,902 Long-term portion of lease liabilities 2,503 3,698 Total liabilities 537,811 394,561 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 12) Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value; 100,000,000 and 100,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Common stock, $.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 188,475,278 and 187,280,015 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 188 187 Additional paid-in capital 992,158 970,180 Accumulated deficit (769,525 ) (732,241 ) Total Alignment Healthcare, Inc. stockholders' equity 222,821 238,126 Noncontrolling interest 1,119 1,176 Total stockholders' equity 223,940 239,302 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 761,751 $ 633,863

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Quarterly data unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues: Earned premiums $ 434,812 $ 345,292 Other 4,343 234 Total revenues 439,155 345,526 Expenses: Medical expenses 396,315 303,758 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 70,408 74,293 Depreciation and amortization 4,921 3,950 Total expenses 471,644 382,001 Loss from operations (32,489 ) (36,475 ) Other expenses: Interest expense 5,019 4,401 Other income (138 ) (59 ) Total other expenses 4,881 4,342 Loss before income taxes (37,370 ) (40,817 ) Provision for income taxes 1 - Net loss $ (37,371 ) $ (40,817 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 87 - Net loss attributable to Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ (37,284 ) $ (40,817 ) Total weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 183,113,945 178,874,192 Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.23 )

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Operating Activities: Net loss $ (37,371 ) $ (40,817 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Provision for credit loss 1 53 Depreciation and amortization 4,982 3,993 Amortization-investment discount (351 ) - Amortization-debt issuance costs 305 566 Amortization of payment-in-kind interest - 1,070 Equity-based compensation 21,978 28,047 Non-cash lease expense 717 715 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (32,387 ) (26,050 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (15,786 ) (5,079 ) Other assets 4 (167 ) Medical expenses payable 15,535 29,077 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (9,211 ) (1,619 ) Deferred premium revenue 140,773 (37 ) Accrued compensation (2,966 ) (364 ) Lease liabilities (1,113 ) (1,026 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 85,110 (11,638 ) Investing Activities: Purchase of business, net of cash received - (1,113 ) Purchase of investments (104,243 ) (850 ) Sale of investments 1,100 750 Acquisition of property and equipment (7,285 ) (4,914 ) Net cash used in investing activities (110,428 ) (6,127 ) Financing Activities: Contributions from noncontrolling interest holders 30 - Net cash provided by financing activities 30 - Net decrease in cash (25,288 ) (17,765 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 411,299 468,350 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 386,011 $ 450,585 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 4,277 $ 2,758 Supplemental non-cash investing and financing activities: Acquisition of property in accounts payable $ 10 $ 331 Purchase of business in accounts payable $ - $ 240

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets to the total above:

March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 384,261 $ 448,835 Restricted cash in other assets 1,750 1,750 Total $ 386,011 $ 450,585

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of these financial measures are considered “non-GAAP” financial measures within the meaning of Item 10 of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of our results of operations and the factors and trends affecting our business. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by our management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. However, non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures used by us may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including our competitors. To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose the following non-GAAP measures: Medical Benefits Ratio, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit as these are performance measures that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because these measures facilitate internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use these measures for business planning purposes and in evaluating acquisition opportunities.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, reorganization and transaction-related expenses and equity-based compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA in lieu of net loss, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our use of the term Adjusted EBITDA may vary from the use of similar terms by other companies in our industry and accordingly may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Medical Benefits Ratio (MBR)

We calculate our MBR by dividing total medical expenses, excluding depreciation and equity-based compensation, by total revenues in a given period.

Adjusted Gross Profit

Adjusted Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as loss from operations before depreciation and amortization, clinical equity-based compensation expense, and selling, general, and administrative expenses.

Adjusted Gross Profit should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted Gross Profit in lieu of loss from operations, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our use of the term Adjusted Gross Profit may vary from the use of similar terms by other companies in our industry and accordingly may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.





