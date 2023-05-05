Custodio & Dubey LLP Welcomes New Associate Wyatt Donen to Its Consumer Protection Division
Wyatt Donen joins the firm’s team in Los Angeles, specializing in protecting consumers from dangerous products
Wyatt’s dedication to advocacy for societal improvement is a perfect fit for our firm’s mission to help individuals who might otherwise be overlooked by the legal system.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Custodio & Dubey LLP is proud to announce the addition of a new associate attorney, Wyatt Donen, to its growing team in the Consumer Protection division at the firm’s Los Angeles office.
Wyatt's journey to Custodio & Dubey LLP began with a deep-rooted desire to make a positive change in society. This drive led him to pursue a Juris Doctor and Master’s in Business Administration from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, where he was a student-fellow for the Loyola Project for the Innocent, working tirelessly to overturn wrongful convictions.
"I am honored to be part of a team dedicated to holding powerful corporations accountable for the promises they make to consumers regarding their products," he said.
“Wyatt’s dedication to advocacy for societal improvement is a perfect fit for our firm’s mission to help individuals who might otherwise be overlooked by the legal system,” said Co-Founding Partner Vineet Dubey.
“We are thrilled to welcome Wyatt to the team,” added Co-Founding Partner Miguel Custodio. “Wyatt will undoubtedly add more strength to our consumer protection practice.”
At Project for the Innocent, Wyatt witnessed the harsh realities of the justice system, investigating claims from people who allege they were falsely convicted of crimes. This search for truth motivated him to transition into private practice where he now advocates for consumers who have been mistreated by powerful, private institutions.
Outside of the courtroom, Wyatt is an ardent outdoorsman and loves playing tennis, surfing and exploring the beauty of the natural world. His passion for adventure is matched only by his drive for justice. Whether he’s defending men and women from wrongful incarceration or advocating for consumers, Wyatt is dedicated and focused on bringing about justice for his clients.
