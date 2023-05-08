Garden Bros. Circus in St. Louis, Mo & Monster Truckz in Ennis, TX, had back-to-back sell-out shows all weekend
Garden Bros. Circus is America's oldest and largest circus, while Monster Truckz brings freestyle, racing & jumping experience.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Garden Brothers, Zack Garden, and Niles Garden have had another incredible weekend of sold-out shows at their Monster Truckz Show in Ennis, TX, and the Garden Bros Circus in St. Louis, MO.
The Garden Brothers have been touring the country with their thrilling shows for years, and their latest performances have been nothing short of spectacular.
"We are thrilled to see the enthusiastic response from the crowds at our shows," said Zack Garden, one of the Garden Brothers. "It's always great to see fans of all ages enjoying the excitement of our monster truck and circus performances."
Niles Garden, the other half of the Garden Brothers, also expressed his gratitude for the continued success of their shows. "We couldn't be happier with the turnout and the support we've received from our fans. It's humbling to see our brands recognized around the world."
The Garden Brothers have become well-known for their thrilling performances, including their Monster Truckz Show which features some of the world's biggest and most powerful trucks. Their circus performances are equally impressive, with acts that range from acrobats and jugglers to clowns and even The Human Cannonball.
The Garden Brothers have built a reputation for providing high-quality entertainment that is fun for the whole family. Their latest sold-out shows are a testament to their success and commitment to bringing excitement and joy to audiences nationwide.
For more information about the Garden Brothers and their upcoming shows, visit their website at https://www.gardenbrosnuclearcircus.com or send an email to David Martin at fun@gardenbroscircus.com
About Garden Bros.Circus
The Garden Bros Circus is a traveling circus that has entertained audiences for over 100 years. It is the largest and oldest circus in America and features a variety of acts, such as acrobats, clowns, aerialists, and more. The circus is known for its high-quality shows and has been voted America's #1 circus by the people. The owners, Niles and Zack Garden work hard to bring a unique and exciting experience to every city they visit.
