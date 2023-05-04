Dr Kannan Vishwanatth Led Rupus Global Limited was crowned with Corporate Governance Award in Dubai
Rupus Global Limited’s consistent growth performance, robust capabilities, governance ethos & sustainable development determined the Corporate Governance Award
This award recognizes the highest standards of Corporate Governance adopted by the Company based on the principles of deep & fair relationship with stakeholders trust, transparency & integrity.”CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr Kannan Vishwanatth Led Rupus Global Limited was crowned with Corporate Governance Award in Dubai.
Rupus Global Limited’s consistent growth performance, robust capabilities, governance ethos and sustainable development determined the Corporate Governance & Sustainability Vision Award 2003 in Dubai.
Rupus Global Limited, the Hong Kong based global Pharmaceutical Company received yet another feather in its cap by getting the prestigious Golden Pinnacle Award for “Most Promising Company in Corporate Governance & Sustainability Vision Award 2003” in Dubai. Rupus Global Limited is the most valued Pharma partner to the World Pharma fraternity by continuously researching, developing and manufacturing a wide range of pharmaceutical API’s that comply with the highest regulatory standards has been a global leader having presence in more than 75 countries worldwide. The summit was held in Marriott Al Jaddaf, Dubai, on 29th April 2023, in the presence of more than 250 participants. This Summit also emphasised on the India - UAE relationship from the perspective of Global Business Opportunities. The ceremony commenced with the welcoming of the Chief Guest H.E. Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Kindi, Former Minister of Environment and Water, UAE. He spoke about how important it is for increase trade and business between the two nations. The Guest of Honor of the event was Mr. Mohammed Alabdooli, Director of IT Audit, UAE and H.E. Maj. Gen. Ahmad Al-Mansoori, who congratulated all the winners of the Golden Pinnacle Awards 2023 for their tremendous hard work in making their country proud on a global level. The event was also attended by dignitaries from 10 different countries. The felicitation of the awardees was followed by engaging company presentation and speeches by individuals. Among the keynote speakers were- Mr. Rohit Kapur, Public Policy Analyst, Mr Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman of Nikai Group of Companies, Mrs Kalpana Iyer, Veteren Indian Bollywood actress and others.
Speaking on this, Dr Kannan Vishwanatth, Founder & Managing Director, Rupus Global Limited said “ I am truly humbled & thrilled to be receivinf this award from Dubai.The honor is especially relevant given that corporate governance best practices are considered key benchmarks by stakeholders who evaluate corporations. In fact, their importance is magnified in difficult economic environments. Our primary focus has always remained inclined towards creating a sustainable model both for industry and society through inclusion, empowerment and development of human resource. This award recognizes the highest standards of Corporate Governance adopted by the Company based on the principles of deep & fair relationship with stakeholders; trust, transparency & integrity; and ethical business practices & standards across its operations. Strong corporate governance relies on a number of factors, including but not limited to: capable leadership, flexible risk management, strong financing facilities, and a strong relationship with shareholders and employees. The high standards that we have set for ourselves are inspired by our core strong principles that seeks to create enduring value for our stakeholders, making a meaningful contribution to creating larger societal value whilst enhancing the competitiveness of our businesses with agility and innovative capacity.
Rupus Global Limited is a research-focused vertically integrated pharmaceutical Company, which Contract manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), finished dosage forms (FDFs), and provides contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS).The Company focuses on 5 niche business areas viz. anti-malarial, multi-therapeutic Lozenges, Oncology Products, HIV products, and Codeine-based cough syrups. The Company is a market leader in the Antimalarial API segment and is the world’s third-largest contract manufacturer of Quinine salts.RUPUS GLOBAL LIMITED product portfolio consists of the second generation, Quinine-based anti-malarial APIs, third-generation Artemisinin-based anti-malarial APIs; Niche APIs, and FDFs complimented by APIs in HIV, Diabetes, Ace Inhibitor, and CNS. RUPUS GLOBAL LIMITED has a distributor network of ~250 distributors in India and has entered into a marketing and distribution agreement with Rx Pharma (India) to distribute the company’s products domestically. It also exports its products to more than 70 emerging countries in Africa, Central and South America, and Asia.
