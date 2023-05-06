Rev Karlo Kolong - A Visionary Author Unveils His Inspiring Collection of 53 Books
UNITED STATE, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rev Karlo Kolong, a Sudanese author, peace-builder, and leader, is proud to introduce his comprehensive collection of 53 books. As a prominent figure in religious education, peace-building, and religion, Rev Karlo has dedicated his life to overcoming adversity and creating positive change in his community.
Rev Karlo's books span a wide range of subjects, from religion and philosophy to societal issues and international affairs. His compelling works, including "By Which Door Did the Enemy Enter Our Nations?", "Can TB Disease Be with the Holy Spirit in My Lungs?", "Christian Concern", "How Jesus Reacts to Trump’s Travel Ban and Deportation?", "Kenya Is an Island of Peace in East Africa?", "The World Is Full of Non-Correctible Nations: Let Us Correct the Nations", " "Religions Are Hopeless: People Lining up Behind False Heaven," and many more.
Each book reflects Rev Karlo's unique perspective, born from his experiences and accomplishments as an African-born writer, theologian, and peace-builder.
Born and raised in Sudan, Rev Karlo Kolong overcame many challenges in his life. Despite many obstacles, he became a respected figure in religious education, peace-building, and community leadership. His resilient spirit and determination have inspired many in Sudan and beyond its borders.
In 2002, he received a vision from God known as "We Are Not an Island in Sudan," which led him to invite over 55 diplomats from different countries to Nairobi, Kenya. This gathering resulted in the Sudanese Peace of 2005, halting a prophecy in the Bible from 500 BC that predicted punishment for Sudan.
Rev Karlo's accomplishments extend beyond his writing, as he is a musician and founder of the Nile Evangelical Free Church of Africa (NEFCA) and the International Christian Students Union Ministries (ICSUM). ICSUM is a non-governmental organization dedicated to connecting students of various levels with God, aiming to transform society into a better future that can reduce violence worldwide.
Rev Karlo Kolong's collection of 53 books serves as an invaluable resource for those seeking insight into religion, philosophy, and societal issues. His life story and literary contributions are a testament to the power of resilience and determination, inspiring readers to make a difference in their own lives and communities.
About The Author:
Rev Karlo Kolong is a Sudanese author, peace-builder, and leader known for his religious education and community development work. He also founded the International Christian Students Union Ministries (ICSUM) and the Nile Evangelical Free Church of Africa (NEFCA). With 53 books on religion, philosophy, and societal issues, Rev Karlo aims to inspire readers to create positive change in their lives and communities.
To learn more about Rev Karlo Kolong and his literary works, please visit https://revkarlokolong.com/ or follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube for media inquiries.
Karlo kolong
