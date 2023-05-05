Press Release: Vitality CBD Breaks New Ground with Direct-to-Consumer Pricing Model, Expanding Access to CBD in Canada

Vitality CBD V3 Complete Cannabinoid

Expanding affordability, Vitality CBD launches direct-to-consumer pricing, making premium CBD accessible to Canadians.

By bypassing the middleman and providing our products directly to consumers at unbeatable prices, we're poised to positively impact countless Canadians' lives” — Dave Harrison

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitality CBD, a global leader in the CBD industry, has introduced a direct-to-consumer pricing model to the Canadian CBD market. This innovative approach enables Canadians to access lab certified CBD products at significant discounts.

By streamlining the supply chain, Vitality CBD's strategy offers Canadians the opportunity to purchase Vitality CBD in Canada directly from the source at competitive prices. Offering more Canadians affordable access to the transformative benefits of CBD.

"Our objective is to make the exceptional benefits of CBD affordable for everyone in Canada," stated Vitality CBD CEO, Dave Harrison. "By streamlining our seed to table manufacturing process we are now able to offer our products directly to consumers at unparalleled prices, positively impacting the lives of numerous Canadians."

Vitality CBD's new D2C pricing model demonstrates their steadfast commitment to quality and transparency. Additionally, all Vitality products are made with premium, lab-tested organic CBD and undergo rigorous third-party testing to ensure purity and potency.

Harrison added, "We are pleased to offer Vitality CBD products direct to our customers and look forward to the significant positive influence this will have on the lives of thousands of Canadians from coast to coast."

For more information on Vitality CBD and its innovative direct-to-consumer pricing model, visit the company's website at vitalitycbd.ca.

Best CBD Canada Vitality CBD Since 2015