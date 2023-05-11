United Robotics Group, Americas Inc. Set to Showcase Never-Before-Seen Products at Automate

The RB-SUMMIT is a versatile indoor/outdoor AMR platform that can be customized to your needs - surveillance/security, transport & logistics

United Robotics Group, Americas Inc. Bolsters Industry Leadership with Robotnik Acquisition; Set to Showcase Never-Before-Seen Products at Automate

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- • United Robotics Group strengthens robotic prowess and continues to partner with experts contributing to launching the successful third generation of service robots, CobiotX.

• Headquarted in Valencia, Spain, Robotnik has developed and manufactured top-of-the-line mobile platforms and manipulators for over two decades.

• United Robotics Group to debut never-before-seen products and technologies at the Automate trade show in Detroit from May 22-25, 2023.

Earlier this year, United Robotics Group (URG), a pioneering provider of cutting-edge robotics and automation solutions acquired a majority stake in Robotnik, a distinguished manufacturer of mobile robots and collaborative robotics systems with an impressive track record of over two decades. With this strategic move, URG has expanded its innovative product and service offering into the industrial automation sector, reinforcing its position as a global leader in robotics. This marks the ninth company to join the United Robotics Group network, further cementing its commitment to delivering state-of-the-art technologies to customers worldwide across multiple industries.

Automate is a premier platform for companies in robotics and automation to break into the industrial automation arena. For the first time ever, URG will showcase the newly acquired Robotnik products at Automate in Detroit taking place from May 22-25, 2023. In the lineup:

• RB-WATCHER: indoor/outdoor AMR for surveillance and security

• RB-THERON: indoor AMR for transport and logistics

• RB-VOGUI: outdoor AMR for transport and logistics

“We are excited to bring our expertise in robotics and automation into the industrial arena and strongly believe that the acquisition of Robotnik reinforces URG as the global champion of robotics. This acquisition ensures we will continue to provide our customers with advanced robotic solutions in both social and industrial work environments,” said Corwin Carson, CEO of United Robotics Group Americas Inc.

United Robotics Group’s product portfolio includes a wide range of mobile robots, collaborative robots, and automation solutions for social and industrial environments across multiple industries, including hospitality, life science, education, health care, surveillance/security and more. With its acquisition of Robotnik, the company is poised to expand its presence in the American market and continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions to its customers worldwide.

PRESS CONTACT:

United Robotics Group, Americas Inc.

Olivia Patterson | Marketing Manager

o.patterson@unitedrobotics.group

Robotnik Automation

Maria Benitez | Chief Marketing Officer

mbenitez@robotnik.es

About United Robotics Group

United Robotics Group brings together leading robotics companies to create a singular ecosystem that combines hardware and software expertise under one roof. Our team of robotics experts from both the social and industrial sectors work together with a shared goal to empower humanity with technology.

Otherwise known as the CobiotX company who created this 3rd generation of robotics – robots for humans, the United Robotics Group is committed to developing standardized and customized solutions to meet social and business challenges in the life science, health and care, hospitality, education, intralogistics, maintenance and surveillance sectors with quality, data protection and sustainability as key driving forces. All planning humans in the center of all.

RSBG SE, the investment entity of RAG-Stiftung, focused on technology and engineering driven companies is majority shareholder of United Robotics Group. SoftBank Robotics Group is minority shareholder of United Robotics Group.

To learn more about United Robotics Group: www.unitedroboticsgroup.us

About Robotnik Automation SL

Robotnik is a leading European mobile service robotics company.

Its activity is focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of autonomous mobile robots and mobile manipulators for different applications in both industrial and academic fields: inspection, inventory, security, and logistics. Since the beginning of its activity in 2002, it has sold more than 5.000 robots in 50 countries around the world and has participated in more than 60 European R&D projects.

Robotnik has its own R&D department in mobile service robotics and a multidisciplinary engineering team qualified in several fields such as industrial engineering, mechanics, telecommunications, and software development.