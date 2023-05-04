Submit Release
AM Best Briefing on Florida's Property Insurance Market to Provide Views on Hurricane Season, Legislation and Reinsurance

AM Best will host a complimentary market briefing on the current state of Florida's property/casualty market, ahead of the start of hurricane season, on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 2 p.m. EDT.

During the event, "State of Florida P&C Market: Views on Hurricane Season, Legislation and Reinsurance," a panel made up of AM Best analytical executives and other industry leaders will discuss the state's property insurance market crisis, which has been brought about by a confluence of issues related to climate risk, litigation, regulation and legislation, and has led to a number of insurer insolvencies in recent years.

Topics to be discussed include:

  • A review of year-end 2022 results of Florida's specialist insurers;
  • Insurance pricing, capacity and availability at the June 1 reinsurance renewals;
  • How much traction recently passed tort reform has gained; and
  • Thoughts on what second-half 2023 holds for Florida insurers.

Panelists for the event are:

  • Rhandahl Fuller, managing director, Florida practice lead, Guy Carpenter;
  • Fred Karlinsky, shareholder – co-chair insurance regulatory and transactions practice, Greenberg Traurig, PA;
  • Chris Draghi, associate director, AM Best; and
  • Jeff Mango, managing director, AM Best (moderator)

To register for the complimentary one-hour briefing, please visit http://www.ambest.com/conferences/FLORIDAPC2023/index.html

Attendees can submit questions during registration or by emailing conferenceinformation@ambest.com. The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100

countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

