AM Best Briefing on Florida's Property Insurance Market to Provide Views on Hurricane Season, Legislation and Reinsurance

AM Best will host a complimentary market briefing on the current state of Florida's property/casualty market, ahead of the start of hurricane season, on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 2 p.m. EDT.

During the event, "State of Florida P&C Market: Views on Hurricane Season, Legislation and Reinsurance," a panel made up of AM Best analytical executives and other industry leaders will discuss the state's property insurance market crisis, which has been brought about by a confluence of issues related to climate risk, litigation, regulation and legislation, and has led to a number of insurer insolvencies in recent years.

Topics to be discussed include:

A review of year-end 2022 results of Florida's specialist insurers;

Insurance pricing, capacity and availability at the June 1 reinsurance renewals;

How much traction recently passed tort reform has gained; and

Thoughts on what second-half 2023 holds for Florida insurers.

Panelists for the event are:

Rhandahl Fuller, managing director, Florida practice lead, Guy Carpenter;

Fred Karlinsky, shareholder – co-chair insurance regulatory and transactions practice, Greenberg Traurig, PA;

Chris Draghi, associate director, AM Best; and

Jeff Mango, managing director, AM Best (moderator)

To register for the complimentary one-hour briefing, please visit http://www.ambest.com/conferences/FLORIDAPC2023/index.html

Attendees can submit questions during registration or by emailing conferenceinformation@ambest.com. The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

