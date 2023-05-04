Sun Mar Recognizes 3 Outstanding Employees with Brand-New Car Giveaway

Sun Mar Healthcare is proud to give away three new vehicles to three deserving employees at the company's annual car giveaway.

BREA, Calif. (PRWEB) May 04, 2023

Sun Mar Healthcare, a long-term care advisory and services organization with skilled nursing facilities across California, has awarded brand-new cars to three of its top employees in an annual giveaway as tokens of appreciation for their hard work and dedication.

The company surprised Estela Urbina, a long-tenured licensed vocational nurse at Mission Care Center, with keys to her brand-new Hyundai Elantra. Elizabeth Sewah, another long-time employee at Diamond Ridge Healthcare Center, was also surprised with a brand-new Hyundai. Belinda Pagsisihan, an employee at both Del Mar Convalescent Hospital and Monterey Park Convalescent who has been with Sun Mar for 18 years, was the third employee to receive a brand-new car from the company during the giveaway.

"At Sun Mar Healthcare, we believe our employees are our most valuable asset, and we are committed to recognizing their hard work and dedication," said Mike Oxford, COO of Sun Mar Healthcare. "We are thrilled to reward Estela, Elizabeth and Belinda with brand-new cars as a token of our appreciation for their contributions to our organization. We are proud to have such fantastic employees, and we will continue to invest in their success and well-being."

The annual safety car giveaway is just one of many events Sun Mar holds in recognition of its employees. While they can become finalists in the car giveaway as a result of their outstanding levels of commitment and care, all of Sun Mar's employees are regularly celebrated with activities such as parking lot cookouts catered by the likes of In-N-Out Burger, Marie Callender pies, Little Caesars pizza and Rich Farm ice cream.

For more information, contact Nicole Rios at NRios@sunmarhealthcare.com.

