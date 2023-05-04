Public invited to Rideau Hall to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III

OTTAWA, ON, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - On May 6 and 7, 2023, the public is invited to take part in free activities at Rideau Hall in Ottawa to celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

Among the various activities offered, visitors can tour the residence, grounds and greenhouses; view recordings of the Coronation service taking place in London and the Canadian celebration in Ottawa; listen to musical performances by members of the Central Band of the Canadian Armed Forces; watch the Governor General's Foot Guards perform the Relief of the Sentries (every hour, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.); and learn more about the role and history of the Crown in Canada.

Throughout the weekend, Rideau Hall will be illuminated in emerald green to mark this historic event, as will the Peace Tower and other federal buildings in Canada's Capital Region.

Open Doors at Rideau Hall

Date: Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, 2023

Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. EDT

Location: 1 Sussex Drive, Ottawa, Ontario

