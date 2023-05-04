CANADIAN UTILITIES LIMITED REPORTS ON DIRECTOR ELECTION VOTING RESULTS
CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian Utilities Limited CU CU
At the Annual Meeting of Share Owners of Canadian Utilities Limited (the "Corporation") held on May 3, 2023, a resolution was passed by ballot electing each of the following thirteen (13) nominees proposed by management as a director of the Corporation to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Share Owners of the Corporation or until his/her successor is elected or appointed.
|
NOMINEES
|
VOTES FOR
VOTES FOR
|
% IN FAVOUR
|
Matthias F. Bichsel
|
68,879,059
|
99.99
|
Loraine M. Charlton
|
66,866,400
|
99.97
|
Robert J. Hanf
|
66,868,252
|
99.97
|
Kelly C. Koss-Brix
|
66,873,840
|
99.98
|
Robert J. Normand
|
66,873,865
|
99.98
|
Alexander J. Pourbaix
|
66,875,827
|
99.98
|
Hector A. Rangel
|
66,877,944
|
99.98
|
Laura A. Reed
|
66,879,288
|
99.99
|
Robert J. Routs
|
66,879,392
|
99.99
|
Nancy C. Southern
|
66,877,280
|
99.98
|
Linda A. Southern-Heathcott
|
66,869,144
|
99.97
|
Roger J. Urwin
|
66,865,712
|
99.97
|
Wayne G. Wouters
|
66,879,484
|
99.99
This matter is described in greater detail in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated March 9, 2023. A full report of voting results is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
With approximately 5,000 employees and assets of $23 billion, Canadian Utilities Limited is an ATCO company. Canadian Utilities is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering essential services and innovative business solutions in Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations); Energy Infrastructure (energy storage, energy generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions). More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com.
Investor & Analyst Inquiries:
Colin Jackson
Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury & Sustainability
Colin.Jackson@atco.com
(403) 808 2636
Media Inquiries:
Kurt Kadatz
Director, Corporate Communications
Kurt.Kadatz@atco.com
(587) 228 4571
