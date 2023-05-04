Christian Community Credit Union Launches New Cash Rewards Visa® Credit Card

Christian Community Credit Union is proud to announce the launch of the new Cash Rewards Visa® credit card, designed to benefit both cardholders and Christian charities.

SAN DIMAS, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christian Community Credit Union (CCCU) is proud to announce the launch of the new Cash Rewards Visa® credit card, designed to benefit both cardholders and Christian charities. The Cash Rewards Visa® offers unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, $200 bonus cash when $750 is spent in the first three months, and a portion of the interchange income (fees merchants pay to card issuers) will be donated to Christian charities.

"We are excited to introduce the new Cash Rewards Visa® as part of CCCU's credit card options," said Christian Community Credit Union President/CEO Blair Korschun. "We understand the importance of making every dollar count, and the Cash Rewards Visa® is an excellent way for individuals to earn cash back on their purchases while supporting Christian charities."

With the new Cash Rewards Visa®, cardholders will earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases, including groceries, gas, online shopping, and other everyday expenses. Cardholders can earn $200 when they spend $750 in the first three months. Plus, the Cash Rewards Visa® offers a special introductory rate, no annual fee, and no foreign transaction fees.

In addition to providing competitive benefits to cardholders, CCCU will donate a portion of the interchange income from the card to Christian charities that work to spread the Gospel, combat human trafficking, and help orphans and foster care children, to name a few. The more cardholders who use their Cash Rewards Visa® credit card, the more Christian charities will benefit. To date, Christian Community Credit Union has given over $6 million to causes members care about through their unique credit card program.





Christian Community Credit Union is a faith-based, purpose-driven financial cooperative whose mission is to serve Christ followers to live and give more abundantly. CCCU has over $880 million in assets and over 29,000 members nationwide. For over 66 years, the Credit Union has provided individuals and ministries with the financial tools and knowledge they need to grow and thrive financially, so they can transform our world through their generosity.

