Gilbane Announces Appointment of Steven T. Halverson to Board of Directors

Global construction industry leader brings strong operational and executive experience to Gilbane's board of directors

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane, Inc., a global leader in construction services and real estate development, today announced the appointment of Steven T. Halverson to its board of directors. Mr. Halverson is a retired chairman and chief executive officer of The Haskell Company, one of the nation's leading integrated architecture, engineering, and construction consulting companies.

"Steve Halverson brings invaluable strategic industry experience to our board," said Thomas F. Gilbane, Jr., chairman & CEO of Gilbane, Inc. and chairman of Gilbane Building Company. "As we continue to grow our global presence, Steve offers tremendous insights and guidance to our leadership team. His depth of experience in construction, real estate, engineering, and manufacturing, will be instrumental in helping us deliver continued growth and success for our shareholders, employees, clients, and partners."

During Mr. Halverson's tenure as CEO of Haskell, the company grew to become a multi-billion enterprise, with several key acquisitions, investments in technology and innovation, and a focus on safety and core values guiding decision-making.

Mr. Halverson is an experienced corporate board director and active industry and civic leader. He currently serves on the boards of CSX Corporation, GuideWell Mutual Holding Company, InProduction, and Acuren. Mr. Halverson has chaired the Construction Industry Roundtable, the Design-Build Institute of America, and the National Center for Construction Education and Research and was elected to the National Academy of Construction.

Mr. Halverson received a Bachelor of Arts from St. John's University and earned his Juris Doctor from American University. He received certification in ESG governance from Berkeley Law School and has completed executive business education programs at Dartmouth University and The Wharton School.

Gilbane's board of directors continuously evaluates its composition to ensure it includes the skills, experience, and diverse perspectives necessary to drive growth and opportunity for Gilbane, Inc. and its primary entities, Gilbane Building Company and Gilbane Development Company.

About Gilbane, Inc.

Gilbane, Inc. is one of the industry's largest privately held and family-owned construction and real estate development firms. Gilbane's entities provide construction and facilities management, real estate development, property management, and consulting services across the globe. A family business founded in 1870, Gilbane has active participation from the 4th, 5th, and 6th generations of the Gilbane family. Concentrating in diverse markets throughout North America and international strategic locations, Gilbane has more than 45 offices worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

