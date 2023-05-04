CIRRO Fulfillment showcases its leading fulfillment services at the Retail Supply Chain & Logistics Expo

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CIRRO Fulfillment, a leading e-commerce fulfillment service provider, is participating in the Retail Supply Chain & Logistics Expo, the USA's leading retail-focused supply chain and logistics event, in Las Vegas from May 3–4. The event welcomes hundreds of retailers and supply chain and logistics service suppliers, enabling them to create new business relationships and keep their businesses operating ahead of the curve.

This year, the exhibition features more than 200 leading suppliers, industry-leading keynote speakers, thought-provoking panel sessions and debates, and expert-led seminars. With more than 100 internationally renowned speakers on the program, attendees can gain new insights into and inspiration on topics including warehouse management, inventory maintenance innovation, pricing, trucking, and more, to help take their business to the next level.

With over 3,000 supply chain and logistics professionals in attendance, including a team from CIRRO Fulfillment – a premium provider of global fulfillment services to improve retail supply chains – the Retail Supply Chain & Logistics Expo provides limitless networking opportunities. Whether visitors want to discuss new ideas and business tips or find out about sourcing and selling the latest products and distribution methods, the event supports them in venturing forward confidently, effectively, and fully equipped for the challenges ahead.

Ming Wang, Head of Sales and Marketing, CIRRO Fulfillment US: “We're excited to be participating in the Retail Supply Chain & Logistics Expo, taking our place within a network of organizations that can tailor their offering to different business needs. At CIRRO Fulfillment, we’re dedicated to helping retailers reduce costs, improve the customer experience, and make themselves a household name in retail. We believe that improving your supply chain is vital to staying competitive, whether you’re a small retailer or a multinational seller. With over 4,000 active clients using our fulfillment services in over 80 fulfillment centers, we are confident in our ability to help businesses of all sizes succeed.”



About CIRRO Fulfillment:

CIRRO Fulfillment is a leading e-commerce fulfillment service provider that offers comprehensive, high-standard, and customized supply chain solutions, with a focus on warehouse and international logistics services. Currently, there are more than 4,000 active clients using our fulfillment service in over 80 fulfillment centers.