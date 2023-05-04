USDA Announces Approval of D-SNAP for Tennessee Disaster Areas

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2023 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that low-income Tennessee residents in 10 counties (Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton, and Wayne) recovering from tornadoes and severe storms that began on March 31, 2023, could be eligible for a helping hand from the USDA’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP).

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said that approximately 1,020 households that may not normally be eligible under regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) rules may qualify for D-SNAP – if they meet certain criteria, including the disaster income limits and have qualifying disaster-related expenses.

"Residents of Tennessee will benefit from this waiver as they recover from the recent devastation of storms,” Vilsack said.

To be eligible for D-SNAP, a household must either live or work in an identified disaster area, have been affected by the disaster, and meet certain D-SNAP eligibility criteria. Eligible households will receive one month of benefits – equal to the maximum monthly amount for a SNAP household of their size – that they can use to purchase groceries at SNAP-authorized stores or from select retailers online to meet their temporary food needs as they settle back home following the disaster. Tennessee will operate its D-SNAP application May 8, 2023, through May 12, 2023. Tennessee will share additional information about D-SNAP application dates and locations through local media.

The timing of D-SNAP varies with the unique circumstances of each disaster, Vilsack said, but always begins after commercial channels of food distribution have been restored and families are able to purchase and prepare food at home. Before operating a D-SNAP, a state must ensure that the proper public information, staffing, and resources are in place.

For more information about this and other available aid, callers Tennessee can dial 2-1-1. For more information about Tennessee SNAP, visit Tennessee’s Department of Human Services.

