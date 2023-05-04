Submit Release
April 21, 2023 - Texas Breaks More Records in March 2023: Labor Force Size, Number Employed, and Job Count

Date: April 21, 2023

Media Contact: Angela Woellner
Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN ⎯ Texas attains new records in March 2023 with the largest civilian labor force and greatest number of people employed in state history. The seasonally adjusted civilian labor force increased by 78,800 to reach a series-high 14,898,100 people, while the unemployment rate held steady at 4.0 percent. Texas added 28,600 positions to reach another series-high job count at 13,839,200 total nonfarm jobs. Since March 2022, 575,100 positions have been added.

“In setting this 18th consecutive monthly employment record, Texas demonstrates the strong employment opportunities in the state,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC strives to support continued growth with work-based learning tools that advance Texas’ expanding needs.”

Texas’ over-the-year employment growth through March 2023 outpaced the nation in every one of the 11 major industries. Over the month, Leisure and Hospitality led job growth with 7,400 positions added, followed by Construction, which increased by 5,800 jobs. Also of note, both Trade, Transportation and Utilities and Private Education and Health Services grew by 5,400 jobs in March.

“The state’s private industries are booming, with a 4.6 percent growth rate over-the-year,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “From manufacturing to professional and business services, TWC and our 28 Workforce Solutions partners across the state have tools to help Texas employers, large and small, keep pace with the rapidly growing Texas economy.”

The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded the lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.6 percent in March, followed by Amarillo at 3.1 percent, then College Station-Bryan at 3.2 percent.

“The Texas civilian labor force, with 14.9 million people, continues to demonstrate resilience and growth,” observed TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “Here at TWC, we are focused on unlocking opportunities for our workforce. From apprenticeships to upskilling to quality child care, we are dedicated to helping every Texan have the opportunity to reach their career goals.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for April is scheduled to be released on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (CST).

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands)
  March 2023 February 2023 March 2022
C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate
United States 166,783.0 160,741.0 6,043.0 3.6 166,178.0 159,713.0 6,465.0 3.9 164,274.0 158,106.0 6,168.0 3.8
Texas 15,118.4 14,485.9 632.5 4.2 15,045.8 14,369.2 676.6 4.5 14,633.5 14,080.8 552.7 3.8
Abilene 82.7 79.7 3.0 3.6 82.8 79.3 3.4 4.1 81.4 78.7 2.7 3.3
Amarillo 139.0 134.7 4.3 3.1 138.6 133.8 4.9 3.5 137.0 133.0 4.0 2.9
Austin-Round Rock 1,444.1 1,393.9 50.2 3.5 1,429.9 1,377.1 52.8 3.7 1,382.4 1,343.8 38.6 2.8
Beaumont-Port Arthur 171.0 160.3 10.7 6.3 170.1 159.0 11.1 6.5 166.7 157.1 9.6 5.8
Brownsville-Harlingen 182.5 171.7 10.8 5.9 181.6 170.1 11.4 6.3 178.2 168.3 9.9 5.6
College Station-Bryan 150.9 146.0 4.9 3.2 151.5 145.8 5.7 3.8 147.3 143.0 4.3 2.9
Corpus Christi 206.6 196.8 9.8 4.8 205.3 194.7 10.5 5.1 204.3 194.1 10.2 5.0
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 4,399.4 4,228.4 170.9 3.9 4,383.7 4,203.1 180.6 4.1 4,222.2 4,078.9 143.3 3.4
Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 2,981.9 2,866.3 115.6 3.9 2,972.0 2,849.9 122.1 4.1 2,859.8 2,763.7 96.1 3.4
Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,417.4 1,362.1 55.3 3.9 1,411.7 1,353.3 58.4 4.1 1,362.4 1,315.2 47.2 3.5
El Paso 380.9 363.3 17.6 4.6 381.0 361.8 19.2 5.0 371.8 356.3 15.4 4.2
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,619.0 3,458.0 161.0 4.4 3,594.0 3,422.7 171.4 4.8 3,498.5 3,354.7 143.7 4.1
Killeen-Temple 188.3 179.1 9.2 4.9 188.2 178.2 10.0 5.3 183.7 176.0 7.7 4.2
Laredo 119.9 114.7 5.3 4.4 119.6 113.8 5.8 4.9 117.5 112.6 4.9 4.2
Longview 99.4 95.1 4.3 4.3 99.2 94.4 4.8 4.8 97.5 93.5 4.0 4.1
Lubbock 172.8 166.3 6.5 3.7 172.3 165.6 6.7 3.9 170.9 165.6 5.4 3.1
McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 385.9 361.1 24.8 6.4 382.7 356.6 26.1 6.8 374.1 350.9 23.2 6.2
Midland 114.6 111.5 3.0 2.6 114.5 111.1 3.4 3.0 106.8 103.5 3.3 3.1
Odessa 86.7 83.6 3.1 3.5 86.4 83.0 3.4 3.9 82.8 79.5 3.4 4.1
San Angelo 57.8 55.8 2.1 3.6 57.9 55.6 2.3 4.0 57.1 55.2 1.9 3.3
San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,287.8 1,237.6 50.2 3.9 1,288.0 1,233.2 54.8 4.3 1,249.2 1,205.3 43.9 3.5
Sherman-Denison 68.0 65.2 2.7 4.0 67.7 64.7 3.0 4.4 65.4 63.0 2.3 3.6
Texarkana 62.9 60.4 2.5 4.0 62.8 60.0 2.7 4.4 62.6 60.0 2.6 4.2
Tyler 114.4 110.0 4.4 3.9 114.1 109.2 4.9 4.3 111.7 107.7 4.0 3.6
Victoria 45.3 43.4 1.9 4.2 45.2 43.1 2.1 4.7 44.8 43.0 1.8 4.1
Waco 137.8 132.2 5.6 4.1 137.8 131.6 6.2 4.5 134.2 129.5 4.7 3.5
Wichita Falls 65.7 62.9 2.8 4.2 65.4 62.5 2.9 4.5 64.6 62.2 2.4 3.7
Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted
INDUSTRY TITLE Mar 2023* Feb 2023 Mar 2022 Feb'22 to Mar '23 Mar '22 to Mar '23
Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change
Total Nonagricultural 13,839,200  13,810,600  13,264,100  28,600  0.2    575,100  4.3     
Total Private 11,803,200  11,780,300  11,285,300  22,900  0.2    517,900  4.6     
Goods Producing 1,970,400  1,961,800  1,872,700  8,600  0.4    97,700  5.2     
Mining and Logging 213,300  211,900  193,500  1,400  0.7    19,800  10.2     
Construction 808,700  802,900  767,500  5,800  0.7    41,200  5.4     
Manufacturing 948,400  947,000  911,700  1,400  0.1    36,700  4.0     
Service Providing 11,868,800  11,848,800  11,391,400  20,000  0.2    477,400  4.2     
Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,763,500  2,758,100  2,689,400  5,400  0.2    74,100  2.8     
Information 238,000  238,200  224,200  -200  -0.1    13,800  6.2     
Financial Activities 901,800  904,400  866,300  -2,600  -0.3    35,500  4.1     
Professional and Business Services 2,116,500  2,121,300  2,034,500  -4,800  -0.2    82,000  4.0     
Education and Health Services 1,869,500  1,864,100  1,775,800  5,400  0.3    93,700  5.3     
Leisure and Hospitality 1,472,100  1,464,700  1,382,700  7,400  0.5    89,400  6.5     
Other Services 471,400  467,700  439,700  3,700  0.8    31,700  7.2     
Government 2,036,000  2,030,300  1,978,800  5,700  0.3    57,200  2.9     

###amw

Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers, and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and its services in coordination with its local workforce development boards network, call 512-463-8942 or visit https://twc.texas.gov/. Subscribe to email updates to receive notifications about TWC programs and services.

