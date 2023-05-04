April 21, 2023 - Texas Breaks More Records in March 2023: Labor Force Size, Number Employed, and Job Count

Date: April 21, 2023

Media Contact: Angela Woellner

Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN ⎯ Texas attains new records in March 2023 with the largest civilian labor force and greatest number of people employed in state history. The seasonally adjusted civilian labor force increased by 78,800 to reach a series-high 14,898,100 people, while the unemployment rate held steady at 4.0 percent. Texas added 28,600 positions to reach another series-high job count at 13,839,200 total nonfarm jobs. Since March 2022, 575,100 positions have been added.

“In setting this 18th consecutive monthly employment record, Texas demonstrates the strong employment opportunities in the state,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC strives to support continued growth with work-based learning tools that advance Texas’ expanding needs.”

Texas’ over-the-year employment growth through March 2023 outpaced the nation in every one of the 11 major industries. Over the month, Leisure and Hospitality led job growth with 7,400 positions added, followed by Construction, which increased by 5,800 jobs. Also of note, both Trade, Transportation and Utilities and Private Education and Health Services grew by 5,400 jobs in March.

“The state’s private industries are booming, with a 4.6 percent growth rate over-the-year,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “From manufacturing to professional and business services, TWC and our 28 Workforce Solutions partners across the state have tools to help Texas employers, large and small, keep pace with the rapidly growing Texas economy.”

The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded the lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.6 percent in March, followed by Amarillo at 3.1 percent, then College Station-Bryan at 3.2 percent.

“The Texas civilian labor force, with 14.9 million people, continues to demonstrate resilience and growth,” observed TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “Here at TWC, we are focused on unlocking opportunities for our workforce. From apprenticeships to upskilling to quality child care, we are dedicated to helping every Texan have the opportunity to reach their career goals.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for April is scheduled to be released on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (CST).

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands) March 2023 February 2023 March 2022 C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate United States 166,783.0 160,741.0 6,043.0 3.6 166,178.0 159,713.0 6,465.0 3.9 164,274.0 158,106.0 6,168.0 3.8 Texas 15,118.4 14,485.9 632.5 4.2 15,045.8 14,369.2 676.6 4.5 14,633.5 14,080.8 552.7 3.8 Abilene 82.7 79.7 3.0 3.6 82.8 79.3 3.4 4.1 81.4 78.7 2.7 3.3 Amarillo 139.0 134.7 4.3 3.1 138.6 133.8 4.9 3.5 137.0 133.0 4.0 2.9 Austin-Round Rock 1,444.1 1,393.9 50.2 3.5 1,429.9 1,377.1 52.8 3.7 1,382.4 1,343.8 38.6 2.8 Beaumont-Port Arthur 171.0 160.3 10.7 6.3 170.1 159.0 11.1 6.5 166.7 157.1 9.6 5.8 Brownsville-Harlingen 182.5 171.7 10.8 5.9 181.6 170.1 11.4 6.3 178.2 168.3 9.9 5.6 College Station-Bryan 150.9 146.0 4.9 3.2 151.5 145.8 5.7 3.8 147.3 143.0 4.3 2.9 Corpus Christi 206.6 196.8 9.8 4.8 205.3 194.7 10.5 5.1 204.3 194.1 10.2 5.0 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 4,399.4 4,228.4 170.9 3.9 4,383.7 4,203.1 180.6 4.1 4,222.2 4,078.9 143.3 3.4 Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 2,981.9 2,866.3 115.6 3.9 2,972.0 2,849.9 122.1 4.1 2,859.8 2,763.7 96.1 3.4 Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,417.4 1,362.1 55.3 3.9 1,411.7 1,353.3 58.4 4.1 1,362.4 1,315.2 47.2 3.5 El Paso 380.9 363.3 17.6 4.6 381.0 361.8 19.2 5.0 371.8 356.3 15.4 4.2 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,619.0 3,458.0 161.0 4.4 3,594.0 3,422.7 171.4 4.8 3,498.5 3,354.7 143.7 4.1 Killeen-Temple 188.3 179.1 9.2 4.9 188.2 178.2 10.0 5.3 183.7 176.0 7.7 4.2 Laredo 119.9 114.7 5.3 4.4 119.6 113.8 5.8 4.9 117.5 112.6 4.9 4.2 Longview 99.4 95.1 4.3 4.3 99.2 94.4 4.8 4.8 97.5 93.5 4.0 4.1 Lubbock 172.8 166.3 6.5 3.7 172.3 165.6 6.7 3.9 170.9 165.6 5.4 3.1 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 385.9 361.1 24.8 6.4 382.7 356.6 26.1 6.8 374.1 350.9 23.2 6.2 Midland 114.6 111.5 3.0 2.6 114.5 111.1 3.4 3.0 106.8 103.5 3.3 3.1 Odessa 86.7 83.6 3.1 3.5 86.4 83.0 3.4 3.9 82.8 79.5 3.4 4.1 San Angelo 57.8 55.8 2.1 3.6 57.9 55.6 2.3 4.0 57.1 55.2 1.9 3.3 San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,287.8 1,237.6 50.2 3.9 1,288.0 1,233.2 54.8 4.3 1,249.2 1,205.3 43.9 3.5 Sherman-Denison 68.0 65.2 2.7 4.0 67.7 64.7 3.0 4.4 65.4 63.0 2.3 3.6 Texarkana 62.9 60.4 2.5 4.0 62.8 60.0 2.7 4.4 62.6 60.0 2.6 4.2 Tyler 114.4 110.0 4.4 3.9 114.1 109.2 4.9 4.3 111.7 107.7 4.0 3.6 Victoria 45.3 43.4 1.9 4.2 45.2 43.1 2.1 4.7 44.8 43.0 1.8 4.1 Waco 137.8 132.2 5.6 4.1 137.8 131.6 6.2 4.5 134.2 129.5 4.7 3.5 Wichita Falls 65.7 62.9 2.8 4.2 65.4 62.5 2.9 4.5 64.6 62.2 2.4 3.7

Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted INDUSTRY TITLE Mar 2023* Feb 2023 Mar 2022 Feb'22 to Mar '23 Mar '22 to Mar '23 Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change Total Nonagricultural 13,839,200 13,810,600 13,264,100 28,600 0.2 575,100 4.3 Total Private 11,803,200 11,780,300 11,285,300 22,900 0.2 517,900 4.6 Goods Producing 1,970,400 1,961,800 1,872,700 8,600 0.4 97,700 5.2 Mining and Logging 213,300 211,900 193,500 1,400 0.7 19,800 10.2 Construction 808,700 802,900 767,500 5,800 0.7 41,200 5.4 Manufacturing 948,400 947,000 911,700 1,400 0.1 36,700 4.0 Service Providing 11,868,800 11,848,800 11,391,400 20,000 0.2 477,400 4.2 Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,763,500 2,758,100 2,689,400 5,400 0.2 74,100 2.8 Information 238,000 238,200 224,200 -200 -0.1 13,800 6.2 Financial Activities 901,800 904,400 866,300 -2,600 -0.3 35,500 4.1 Professional and Business Services 2,116,500 2,121,300 2,034,500 -4,800 -0.2 82,000 4.0 Education and Health Services 1,869,500 1,864,100 1,775,800 5,400 0.3 93,700 5.3 Leisure and Hospitality 1,472,100 1,464,700 1,382,700 7,400 0.5 89,400 6.5 Other Services 471,400 467,700 439,700 3,700 0.8 31,700 7.2 Government 2,036,000 2,030,300 1,978,800 5,700 0.3 57,200 2.9

