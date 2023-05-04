The increasing prevalence of diabetes patients, rise in screening for pain among diabetics, increase in the geriatric population, and launch of newly approved drugs is likely to fuel the growth of the diabetic neuropathic pain market size during the forecast period (2023–2032).

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Market to Proliferate, Assesses DelveInsight | Key Companies Active in the Domain - AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Eisai, Helixmith, Lexicon, NeurogesX, Centrexion, Pure Green Pharmaceuticals

The increasing prevalence of diabetes patients, rise in screening for pain among diabetics, increase in the geriatric population, and launch of newly approved drugs is likely to fuel the growth of the diabetic neuropathic pain market size during the forecast period (2023–2032).

DelveInsight’s Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, diabetic neuropathic pain emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the diabetic neuropathic pain market is expected to grow positively owing to several underline factors during the study period (2019–2032).

DelveInsight’s analysis shows that diabetic neuropathic pain cases show an increasing trend in the forecasted period in the 7MM.

Leading diabetic neuropathic pain companies such as AstraZeneca, Centrexion Therapeutics, Aptinyx, Pure Green Pharmaceuticals Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals LLC, Helixmith Co., Ltd., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Eisai Inc., NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Dong-A ST Co., Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., NeurogesX, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and others are developing novel diabetic neuropathic pain drugs that can be available in the diabetic neuropathic pain market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel diabetic neuropathic pain drugs that can be available in the diabetic neuropathic pain market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain treatment include MEDI 7352, CNTX6016, NYX2925, CBD/PEA, LY3857210, Ricolinostat, Engensis, VX-548, E2007, DA-9801, DS-5565, Capsaicin Dermal Patch, LY3526318, LX9211 , and others.

and others. Several diabetic neuropathic pain therapies are awaiting approval, while some therapies are in the advanced stages of development.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major diabetic neuropathic pain market share @ Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Market Report

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Overview

Diabetic neuropathic pain is a well-known diabetes consequence and the leading cause of all neuropathic pain. Diabetic neuropathic pain affects almost one-third of all diabetic patients. It is defined as the presence of signs and symptoms of nerve dysfunction in diabetic individuals after all other explanations have been ruled out. Prolonged high blood sugar levels can harm nerves throughout the body, but diabetic neuropathic pain most impact the legs and feet.

Diabetic neuropathic pain is characterized by tingling, burning, sharp, shooting, lancinating feelings, and electric shocks. It is usually classified as moderate to severe, and it is often worse at night, causing sleep disruption. The discomfort might be persistent and accompanied by cutaneous allodynia, which can significantly impact the patient’s quality of life, limiting their capacity to do everyday tasks and negatively impacting their mood. Pain may also be a cause of withdrawal from recreational and social activities, and it may be linked to depression.





Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Epidemiology Segmentation

The diabetic neuropathic pain epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current diabetic neuropathic pain patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The diabetic neuropathic pain market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Prevalent Cases

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Diagnosed and Treatable Cases

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Gender-specific Cases

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Type-specific Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving diabetic neuropathic pain epidemiology trends @ Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Epidemiological Insights

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Treatment Market

Current diabetic neuropathic pain treatment has two key goals: to target the underlying pathophysiological processes to avoid nerve fiber loss and reduce the unpleasant symptoms of PDN to normalize physical and psychological functioning. Tricyclic agents (TCAs), serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), or -aminobutyric acid (GABA) analogs (gabapentin or pregabalin) are commonly recommended as first-line medications, followed by opioids and topical therapies. Diabetic neuropathic pain is typically treated with TCAs, SNRIs, and GABA analogs.

In September 2004, the SNRI duloxetine (Cymbalta, Eli Lilly) was licensed as the first medicine to treat the neuropathic pain associated with diabetic neuropathic pain. Duloxetine inhibits neuronal serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake. Although the specific mechanism of action of the drug’s central pain-inhibitory effect is unknown, it is thought to be connected to the potentiation of serotonergic and noradrenergic activity in the CNS. Blocking norepinephrine reuptake, in particular, has been shown to help with neuropathic pain.

Since the 1960s, traditional anticonvulsants have been utilized to treat neuropathy. However, in 2004, the FDA approved newer anticonvulsants, such as pregabalin, to treat DPN’s neuropathic pain. Because of its effectiveness in lowering pain and pain-related sleep disturbance, AAN guidelines recommend pregabalin as the first-line therapy for diabetic neuropathic pain treatment. Japan’s PMDA approved Mirogabalin for diabetic neuropathic pain treatment in 2019. Daiichi Sankyo is undertaking clinical research for Mirogabalin in the United States, with a planned launch within the study period.

To know more about diabetic neuropathic pain treatment, visit @ Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Treatment Drugs

Key Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Therapies and Companies

MEDI 7352: AstraZeneca

CNTX6016: Centrexion Therapeutics

NYX2925: Aptinyx

CBD/PEA: Pure Green Pharmaceuticals Inc.

LY3857210: Eli Lilly and Company

Ricolinostat: Regenacy Pharmaceuticals LLC

Engensis: Helixmith Co., Ltd.

VX-548: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

E2007: Eisai Inc.

DA-9801: NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc./Dong-A ST Co., Ltd.

DS-5565: Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.

Capsaicin Dermal Patch: NeurogesX

LY3526318: Eli Lilly and Company

LX9211: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for diabetic neuropathic pain @ Drugs for Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Treatment

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Market Dynamics

The diabetic neuropathic pain market is expected to change in the coming years. One of the primary aspects recognized to influence the growth of the neuropathic pain market is the discovery of new medications for the treatment of neuropathic and chronic pains. Companies are focused on clinical studies to find therapies to treat diabetic neuropathic pain effectively. For example, Eli Lilly produced duloxetine (LY248686) for diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (DPNP), while Daichi developed mirogabalin for DPNP. Another factor driving the expansion of the diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain market is the development of point-of-care diagnostics to identify and evaluate diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain. DPNCheck by NeuroMetrix, for example, is a rapid, accurate, and quantitative nerve conduction test used to examine nerves to detect, stage, and monitor neuropathy objectively.

Moreover, the diabetic neuropathic pain pipeline is highly robust; many possible therapies are being studied for diabetic neuropathic pain treatment, and it is safe to assume that the therapeutic space will substantially impact the diabetic neuropathic pain market throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the expected introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy, more awareness initiatives programs, and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate will likely boost the growth of the diabetic neuropathic pain market in the 7MM.

However, certain factors may affect the growth of the diabetic neuropathic pain market. The diabetic neuropathic pain market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the diabetic neuropathic pain market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Key Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Companies AstraZeneca, Centrexion Therapeutics, Aptinyx, Pure Green Pharmaceuticals Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals LLC, Helixmith Co., Ltd., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Eisai Inc., NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Dong-A ST Co., Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., NeurogesX, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and others Key Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Therapies MEDI 7352, CNTX6016, NYX2925, CBD/PEA, LY3857210, Ricolinostat, Engensis, VX-548, E2007, DA-9801, DS-5565, Capsaicin Dermal Patch, LY3526318, LX9211, and others

Scope of the Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Diabetic Neuropathic Pain current marketed and emerging therapies

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain current marketed and emerging therapies Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about diabetic neuropathic pain drugs in development @ Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Market Key Insights 2. Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Market Report Introduction 3. Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Market Overview at a Glance 4. Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Treatment and Management 7. Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Marketed Drugs 10. Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Market Analysis 12. Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Pipeline

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Diabetic Neuropathic Pain companies, including Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Laboratorio Elea Phoenix S.A., PersonGen BioTherapeutics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., among others.

Diabetic Neuropathy Market

Diabetic Neuropathy Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key diabetic neuropathy companies, including Goldfinch Bio, Novartis, Serodus, CURACLE, Daiichi Sankyo, among others.

Diabetic Neuropathy Pipeline

Diabetic Neuropathy Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key diabetic neuropathy companies, including Goldfinch Bio, Novartis, Serodus, CURACLE, Daiichi Sankyo, among others.

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Pipeline

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key diabetic peripheral neuropathy companies, including CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Helixmith, Aptinyx, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Lateral Pharma Pty Ltd., SIMR (Australia) Biotech Pty Ltd., WinSanTor, Inc., among others.

Diabetes Market

Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key diabetes companies, including TikoMed, Avotres, REMD Biotherapeutics, Novo Nordisk, among others.

Type 1 Diabetes Market

Type 1 Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key type 1 diabetes companies, including Histogen, Novo Nordisk, Prevention Bio, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Treatment Resistant Depression Market | Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Market | Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Market | Centronuclear Myopathy Market | Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market | Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome Market | Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market | Neurovascular Devices Market | Defibrillators Market | Ventricular Hypertrophy Market | Urolithiasis Market | Alopecia Areata Market | Autonomic Dysfunction Market | Acute Ischemic Stroke Ais Market | Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Market | Aspergillosis Market | Biliary Atresia Market | Biliary Tumor Market | Chronic Inducible Urticaria Market | Chronic Insomnia Market | Critical Limb Ischemia Market | Endometriosis Pain Market | Generalized Anxiety Disorder Gad Market | Hallux Valgus Market | Hemophilia B Market | Immunologic Deficiency Syndrome Market | Neuromodulation Devices Market | Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market | Osteosarcoma Market | Pemphigus Vulgaris Market | Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Market | Pruritus Market | Radiation Toxicity Market | Pulmonary Hypertension Associated With Interstitial Lung Disease Market | Cluster Headaches Market | Foot And Ankle Devices Market | Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market | Bile Duct Neoplasm Market | Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market | Rett Syndrome Market | Tissue Heart Valves Market | Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Devices Market | Subscription Healthcare | Hepatorenal Syndrome Market | Central Venous Catheters Market | Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Machines Market | Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Market | Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market | Cardiac Amyloidosis Market | Artificial Iris Market | Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Market | Polypoidal Choroidal Vasculopathy Market | Adrenal Crisis Market | Hearing Implants Market | Image Guided Surgery Devices Market | Angioedema Market | Bladder Cancer Market

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com