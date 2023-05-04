Breaking the Stigma: New Training Platform Prioritizes Mental Health for Athletes
Linq Performance officially launches its highly anticipated online mental health awareness training for athletes, coaches & parents.FRISCO, TEXAS, US, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Linq Performance, the leading provider of mental health awareness and peak performance training, announces its highly anticipated online training platform for athletes, coaches, and parents.
This game-changing toolkit is designed to protect athletes from mental health disorders and help them achieve peak performance in sports and life. Linq’s training products and consulting services were developed from a real-world and evidence-based perspective by mental health professionals that also have the unique experience of being high-level athletes, coaches, and parents themselves.
Linq’s athlete-centric approach helps to normalize mental health in sports by sharing current trends from across the country and the personal struggles of elite athletes. Linq’s training makes it easy for athletes to understand their own mental health & its impact on performance. It also provides the tools for overcoming depression, anxiety & burnout. Most importantly, it reinforces that it’s OK not to be OK and when to ask for help.
Linq’s training courses cover a wide range of topics, including how to manage the stress of being a student-athlete and techniques to improve their emotional intelligence. They also review the signs and symptoms of the most common mental health disorders athletes face to help them understand what they, or their teammates, are feeling. As a result, athletes will have improved self-awareness and will be able to understand the difference between having a bad day and having an actual mental health disorder.
What really sets the program apart is the robust toolkit that helps athletes manage their stress, communicate more effectively and avoid negative influences that can trigger harmful emotions. It also provides coaches (and parents) tools to help them better engage with their athletes and support their needs. Overall, the program will build mental strength in its athletes and help them avoid serious mental illnesses.
Ryan Mitchell, the Executive Director of Skyline Juniors Volleyball Club, stated, “Linq Performance has been a game changer for us as an organization & as a coach. Linq gives our organization access to real tools & proven methods in dealing with athletes & coaches in the areas of mental health and performance. Coaches are able to be more confident in dealing with their athletes & now have the resources needed to be successful both on and off the court. We believe our coaches, players & parents can see our commitment to the well-being of each athlete in our organization through our partnership with Linq Performance.”
What many people don’t understand is the direct correlation between physical and mental injuries. Data shows that athletes with mental health injuries are 2-3 times more likely to get physically injured, and those with physical injuries are 2-3 times more likely to suffer from mental health issues. Linq’s platform reassures athletes, coaches and parents that suffering from either type of injury doesn’t mean an athlete needs to stop playing sports; it just means they need time to heal.
“Most teams employ athletic trainers to address physical health, but virtually none of them employ staff to address mental health. Our program can act as that missing mental health trainer that helps athletes overcome and avoid mental health issues, while building mental strength.” said Brian Thompson, President of Linq Performance. “The dramatic increase in athlete burnout and mental illness, and even death as a result of mental illness, continuously motivates us to develop new tools to protect our young people and allow them to live their best lives. This program does just that and we are thrilled about the impact it will have.”
Historically, one of the most significant barriers preventing a better understanding of athletes’ mental health is the lack of data and transparency from the athletes themselves. Linq’s program includes an athlete’s self-assessment that anonymously allows them to disclose how they are feeling about a wide range of mental health topics. This data can then be aggregated in several ways to allow Linq & their research partners to quickly identify mental health trends and develop solutions to address them at an organizational level or more broadly.
Linq Performance also offers consulting services to help high school and college athletic departments and sports clubs of all types develop appropriate policies and procedures for mental health management. They also offer in-person coaching workshops to help integrate proactive mental strength strategies into their training programs and how to manage mental health issues better when they arise.
Linq’s training solutions are flexible and affordable and can be purchased in packages, or a la carte, to fit the specific needs of your organization. Please call or email us today to schedule a free consultation at info@linqperformance.com or (972) 292-9469.
ABOUT LINQ PERFORMANCE
Linq Performance was established as the training and research division of Linq Therapy, LLC, based in Frisco, Texas. As a result of the increasing demand for Linq Therapy’s services from school districts and athletic organizations in the DFW area, and more specifically for student-athletes, it quickly became clear that an alternative solution to traditional therapy was necessary to meet nationwide demand. The obvious solution was to develop an affordable and easily accessible online training and content distribution platform that can be delivered to tens of thousands of student-athletes nationwide. Linq Performance’s web-based training solutions can be accessed via the Internet or any Android/iOS mobile device.
