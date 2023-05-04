Press Releases

05/04/2023

Attorney General Tong Announces Distribution of $141 Million Settlement to Millions of Low-Income Americans Deceived by TurboTax Owner Intuit

Consumers to Receive Checks in the Mail from Multistate Settlement Without Needing to File a Claim

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today announced that consumers deceived by TurboTax owner Intuit into paying for free tax services will begin receiving checks from a $141 million multistate settlement announced in May 2022.

Approximately 4.4 million consumers nationwide will receive checks in the mail from the multistate settlement. In Connecticut, 41,735 consumers will receive checks totaling more than $1.27 million. Eligible consumers will be contacted by email about the settlement. Checks will be mailed throughout May 2023.

“TurboTax deceived consumers into paying for tax services that were aggressively marketed as free. Our settlement secured $141 million in restitution for millions of low-income Americans. This month, tens of thousands of consumers across Connecticut will receive checks in the mail totaling more than $1.27 million through our settlement. If you are eligible, you will be notified via email and you will receive a check in the mail automatically. There is no need to file a claim,” said Attorney General Tong.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have signed onto the agreement.

Eligible consumers include those who paid to file their federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017, and 2018 but were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program. Consumers who are eligible for a payment will be notified by email by the settlement fund administrator, Rust Consulting. These consumers will receive a check in the mail automatically, without filing a claim. Checks are expected to be mailed out starting next week.

The amount each consumer receives will be based on the number of tax years for which they qualify. Most consumers are expected to receive between $29 and $30. For more information about who is covered by the settlement, and information about the settlement fund, please visit www.AGTurboTaxSettlement.com.

Assistant Attorney General Brendan Flynn and Michael Wertheimer, Deputy Associate Attorney General & Chief of the Consumer Protection Section assisted the Attorney General in this matter.



