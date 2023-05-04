Radiotherapy Market Size to reach USD 7.65 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.4% - Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The rise in the incidences of cancer, improved technological advances, new product launches, and strategic collaboration are driving the demand of the market.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Radiotherapy Market is expected to reach USD 7.65 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe, rise in geriatric population, and rise in adoption of radiotherapy. The technological advancement and increasing awareness among the public have led to an increase in the number of surgical operations, which in turn is augmenting the demand for the industry. Increasing technological advances in the radiotherapy is one of the factors snowballing, the market growth.

Radiotherapy Market Size, Share, Trends, By Products (External Beam Radiotherapy), By Types (External Beam Radiotherapy), By Applications (Prostate cancer, Breast cancer), By End use (Hospitals) Forecasts to 2027

Its panoramic view of the Radiotherapy industry entails useful insights into the estimated Radiotherapy market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks. Such helpful market insights are bound to help readers outline this industry's key outcomes in the near future. Those are further intended to assist businesses involved in this sector in sound decision-making and formulating lucrative business plans.

Market Size - USD 5.82 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.4%, Market Trends - Favorable government investment.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Rising technological advances and increasing prevalence of cancer many field players are engaged in investing new product development. For instance, in June 2020, a subsidiary company of the ALCEN group "PMB" launched FLASHKNiFE, the FLASH radiotherapy system used for clinical trials

Continue increasing demand for technological advances in the market promoted several market players to develop advanced version of their product offerings. For instance, in January 2020, Elekta signed an agreement with the Institute Jules Bordet, Brussels for Elekta Unity MR-linac system, Versa H.D. linear accelerators (linacs), and to upgrade Elekta Infinity linacs. The total contract was valued at approximately USD 24.2 million. This was beneficial to provide Bordet institute advanced radiotherapy solutions.

Market Scope:

The study provides enlightening details about the radiotherapy market’s market dynamics. To present a better understanding of the radiotherapy market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to forecast the growth of the industry, it provides SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. It also discusses the influence of different market factors and the regulatory environment on the expansion of the radiotherapy market.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Elekta (Sweden), Accuray Incorporated (U.S.), Ion Beam Applications S.A. (Belgium), Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), ViewRay, Inc. (U.S.), IsoRay Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Provision Healthcare (U.S.), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.) and Reflexion Medical (U.S.) .

Segmental Analysis

The global Radiotherapy market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Radiotherapy sector in a strategic manner.

The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Products Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue in Million USD; 2017-2027)

External Beam Radiotherapy Product

Linear Accelerators (LINAC)

Conventional LINAC

Stereotactic Advanced Electron/Cobalt-60 LINAC

CyberKnife

Gamma Knife

TomoTherapy

Particle Therapy System

Types Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue in Million USD; 2017-2027)

External Beam Radiotherapy

Image-guided Radiotherapy (IGRT)

Intensity-modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT)

TomoTherapy

Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)

Stereotactic Therapy

Applications Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue in Million USD; 2017-2027)

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Radiotherapy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Radiotherapy Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics.

SECONDARY RESEARCH MODEL

Extensive data is obtained and cumulated on a substantial basis during the inception phase of the research process. The data accumulated is consistently filtered through validation from the in-house database, paid sources, annual report of companies, SEC filings, government press release, pricing databases and many more.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.