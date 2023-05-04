New training prepares people for more jobs in social services sector

CANADA, May 4 - More people will have access to training and job opportunities as community and health-care interpreters in B.C.’s social services sector in the Lower Mainland.

“People in B.C. deserve to find rewarding work in the high-demand social services sector,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “We’re helping people get the employment and skills training they need to secure good jobs, so they can support their families and benefit their communities.”

The Province, through a Community and Employer Partnerships (CEP) project, has provided more than $380,000 to Options Community Services Society to deliver its Community and Healthcare Interpreter Training Program.

“Education and skills training is key to ensuring we have skilled professionals,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills. “This training is a great opportunity for more people to gain the skills and experience they need to become community services workers in the Lower Mainland."

Community and health-care interpreters use their bilingual skills to help people with language barriers, who are navigating the health-care system, communicate their needs to care providers and others. As many as 24 participants will receive 11 weeks of essential employment and occupational skills training, 12 weeks of on-the-job experience with local employers, and two weeks of followup support to prepare them for employment in the social services sector in the Lower Mainland.

The second cohort for this program starts May 29, 2023. Anyone interested in finding out more about this or other CEP projects can contact their local WorkBC centre.

This project is part of the StrongerBC: Future Ready Action Plan, which is making education and training more accessible, affordable and relevant to help businesses grow and prepare British Columbians for the jobs of tomorrow. CEP funding comes from the Canada-British Columbia Labour Market Development Agreement. Budget 2023 invests $480 million over three years to support Future Ready’s work to break down barriers to post-secondary training so more people can get the training they need for in-demand careers and employers can access the talent they need.

Quotes:

Andrew Mercier, Minister of State for Workforce Development –

“Making training more accessible and affordable is what government’s Future Ready plan is all about. This project gives people ongoing stable job opportunities in the social services sector."

Diana Delgado, deputy executive director, Options Community Services Society –

“This project will provide the participants with a combination of theoretical and practical knowledge that will help them become community and health-care interpreters and help bridge the communication barriers within their communities.”

Quick Facts:

Funding for this project is provided through the Project Based Labour Market Training stream of WorkBC’s CEP and is made possible through the Canada-British Columbia Labour Market Development Agreement.

CEP investments are targeted at projects that support an inclusive economic recovery.

CEP projects support B.C. job seekers gain training and work experience and help businesses and communities address labour market challenges.

Through CEP, the Province invests $15 million annually in communities throughout B.C.

Learn More:

To learn how CEP is helping local communities, visit: www.workbc.ca/Employment-Services/Community-and-Employer-Partnerships.aspx

To learn how WorkBC can help people in British Columbia find jobs, visit: www.workbc.ca/

To find your local WorkBC centre, visit: https://www.workbc.ca/Employment-Services/WorkBC-Centres/WorkBC-Centres-Listing.aspx

To learn more about the Options Community and Healthcare Interpreter Training Program, visit: https://www.options.bc.ca/program/community-and-healthcare-interpreter-training-program