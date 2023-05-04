Cheyenne Port of Entry to temporarily close for paving operations

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation will temporarily close the Interstate 25 Port of Entry Monday, May 8th, weather permitting.

The closure will begin at 7 a.m. Monday morning and will reopen on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews will be repaving large portions of the parking lot to address problem areas. Once the mix cools and can handle live traffic, the Port of Entry will reopen.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.