Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,209 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,647 in the last 365 days.

Cheyenne Port of Entry to temporarily close for paving operations

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation will temporarily close the Interstate 25 Port of Entry Monday, May 8th, weather permitting. 

The closure will begin at 7 a.m. Monday morning and will reopen on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews will be repaving large portions of the parking lot to address problem areas. Once the mix cools and can handle live traffic, the Port of Entry will reopen.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability. 

You just read:

Cheyenne Port of Entry to temporarily close for paving operations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more