Robert Jon & The Wreck Offer Fans An Instant Southern Rock Classic With Brand New Single “Bring Me Back Home Again”

Simply put, Robert Jon and the Wreck are one of the most prolific bands on the planet right now ”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the release of their first-ever concert film Live At The Ancienne Belgique and their celebrated digital EP One Of A Kind, roots rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck are continuing their prolific year with their studio track “Bring Me Back Home Again,” a blistering southern rock song that pairs mind-melting riffs with touching ruminations on love and isolation.
Produced by Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden, Journey, Black Crowes, Joe Bonamassa) at the legendary Sunset Sound in Los Angeles, it’s the latest taste of a slate of new material the band has been releasing throughout 2023. The single release drops during their tour throughout the southeast this month. Stream “Bring Me Back Home Again”, NOW
“We had the pleasure of writing this song with our good friend and frequent co-writer, Ian Cullen,” shares frontman Robert Jon Burrison. “The song touches on feelings of longing and isolation while being away from your loved ones, something we are all familiar with as we go on tour throughout the year.” Watch the music video, “Bring Me Back Home Again”, HERE
Prolific songwriters with a wealth of new material who refuse to be constrained by traditional release strategies, the band’s new partnership with Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records affords them the opportunity to work with the world’s top producers and release a steady stream of high-quality singles on an ongoing basis, cutting through the industry chaos and ensuring new music is accessible to fans as intended. “Working with Kevin was very easy and fluid,” Burrison continues. “He was super fun to be around and seemed to fit right in as a natural extension of the group. He also has an incredible list of people he’s worked with and was gracious enough to share some stories of his amazing career with us!”
The Wreck is fresh off the release of Live At The Ancienne Belgique, out now via Journeyman Records. Recorded during their sold-out show at the Ancienne Belgique in Brussels, Belgium on June 29th, 2022, the live CD/DVD set captures the Wreck amid their longest-ever tour – 67 performances in 75 days across 9 countries. The night was nothing less than spectacular, featuring a setlist that spanned the last decade of their prolific career, from their 2013 debut to their 2022 release.
The band’s very recent dynamic new EP release of One Of A Kind, out now on all digital platforms, received rave reviews from all over the world and helped catapult the band’s awareness into new heights. Featuring material produced by GRAMMY-Award winners Don Was (Bonnie Raitt, The Stones, John Mayer) and Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Blackberry Smoke, Rival Sons), One Of A Kind showcases Robert Jon & The Wreck’s wide range and dynamic sound, from the instant rock & roll classic “Come At Me” and the captivating, Americana-infused “Who Can You Love,” to the outstanding riff-driven roots rock track “Pain No More.”
Reigning from Southern California, Robert Jon & The Wreck take the Southern rock sound from the east coast and make it their own. Since their inception in 2011, these native Californians; Robert Jon Burrison (lead vocals, guitar), Andrew Espantman (drums, background vocals), Henry James Schneekluth (lead guitar, background vocals), and Warren Murrel (bass) have been electrifying audiences all over the world with their soaring guitar leads, rich vocal harmonies, and memorable tunes. Recently, keyboardist Jake Abernathie joined the band as an official member as they continue to tour and record in the studio. Simply put, it is difficult to ignore when these talented musicians take the stage.
Robert Jon & The Wreck is currently touring the southeast. For more information and to purchase tickets visit The Wreck’s Tour Page
2023 US TOUR DATES
5/5/23 McKINNEY, TX The Guitar Sanctuary
5/6/23 HOUSTON, TX The Continental Club
5/9/23 LITTLE ROCK, AR Stickyz
5/10/23 MEMPHIS, TN Hernando’s Hide-A-Way
5/11/23 McCAYSVILLE, GA Tooneys
5/12/23 GREENVILLE, SC Artisphere Festival
5/13/23 THURMOND, NC Jones von Drehel Vineyards & Winery
5/14/23 ASHEVILLE, NC Salvage Station
6/9/23 NACHES, WA Chinook Festival
6/25/23 WINTER PARK, CO Blues From The Top Festival
7/14/23 SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA The Coach House
8/5-6/23 MAMMOTH LAKES, CA Bluesapalooza Festival
8/17/23 SIOUX FALLS, SD Levitt At The Falls
8/18/23 CEDARBURG, WI Summer Sounds Festival
8/19/23 SHAWANO, WI Shawano Summer Festival
Stay tuned for more show updates.
About Journeyman Records
Journeyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies while building Joe Bonamassa’s career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics which allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without having to deal with the typical resistance of “gatekeepers” who don’t believe or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for their artists.
