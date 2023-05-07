Service Veterans turned Sports and Entertainment Moguls form 86 Records
The 86 Records story will encourage people suffering from mental health disorders that anything is possible, especially with a team.NEW YORK , NY, USA, May 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Minority-owned 86 Records is led by service veterans that bonded over their love of music. As natural leaders, partners Jash North, Josue Prosper, Denis Debranche, Joel Strickland, and Jesus Castillo are committed to fostering a culture of excellence in the music industry. 86 Records has partnered with communications firm Playbook MG to champion the mission and help push the label to the forefront.
All business partners have a shared taste in music with similar military backgrounds that equated to priding themselves on teamwork, discipline, and cohesion. Being influenced by high-profile figures in the industry and drawing inspiration from other label owners, such as Quality Control Music Group, helped them realize their eye for finding and fostering talent. 86 Records is looking for artists with passion, work ethic, self-awareness, and knowing what skills are needed for them to develop as better artists.
The founders realized their potential to support and guide musicians through numerous recording sessions with different artists in their studio. The artists on the 86 Records roster include R&B duo Channel7, Hip-Hop artist/engineer Young Prototype, and Hip-Hop artist Timmy Takeova. Each artist had existing relationships with the owners before joining the label.
The label launched in 2017, and since its inception, the company has been determined to create a platform for music artists that values integrity and discipline. 86 Records offers services beyond music production and distribution, including financial literacy, mental health, resume building, investments, and more. The founders' love for music from the 80s, particularly in hip hop, inspired the name and has become the cornerstone of their approach to working on a project.
Website: 86recordsny.com
Instagram: @86recordsny
###
Marie Driven
Playbook MG
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram