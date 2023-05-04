Matthew Salzano of Network Digital Honored As 2023 Difference Maker by ENX Magazine
Matthew Salzano was chosen among 60 other A-list industry professionals for his exceptional work in the office equipment & technology industry.FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Network Digital Office Systems Inc. is proud to announce that their esteemed Vice President, Matthew Salzano, has been named one of the honorees of the 2023 Difference Maker Program featured by enxmagazine . The program recognizes outstanding individuals in the office technology industry who have made significant contributions and are dedicated to uplifting the industry. This is a great achievement for Salzano, and the company is proud to have him on their team.
The program celebrates 60 A-list industry professionals, some renowned for their excellence among the dealer, manufacturer, distributor, trainer/consultant, solution spaces, and numerous other facets of the office technology sphere. The Difference Makers Program acknowledges that not only the CEOs who make this industry great but also the middle-management types in sales, marketing, operations, service, admin, and just about any title that includes the word “officer” who propel many of the industry’s top organizations.
Matthew Salzano is one of the shining stars in the industry, representing the best of what Gen Z has to offer. He has an exceptional work ethic and dedication to his clients and the copier industry. Starting at a young age, it was clear Matthew would become a success. By the time he graduated high school, Salzano had already amassed 100 hours of community service, and he showed no signs of slowing down. In 2019, he became a full-time sales representative at Network Digital Office Systems after interning there for four years. Previously, he worked as an operations specialist for S1 Print Solutions Group, managing prominent clients, including the Brooklyn Nets, Bayer Pharmaceuticals, and Industry City Brooklyn.
Salzano’s positive attitude, determination, and commitment to excellence are truly inspiring. He always puts his customers’ needs first, and his customers’ satisfaction is always his top priority. He goes above and beyond in his work, consistently delivering results that exceed expectations. Salzano’s hard work and dedication have not gone unnoticed, and he is a valuable asset to the Network Digital team.
“Matthew has an exceptional work ethic, and his dedication to his clients and the copier industry is unparalleled. In the years I’ve known him, he’s demonstrated his knowledge and skillset, successfully selling and supporting customers with copier solutions. He always puts his customers’ needs first, and his customers’ satisfaction is always his top priority. He goes above and beyond, consistently delivering results that exceed expectations. His positive attitude, determination, and commitment to excellence are truly inspiring,” said Greg Flanders, President of GMGN Enterprises.
The Difference Maker Program wouldn’t exist without the support of its readers, and Network Digital Office Systems Inc. would like to thank everyone who took the time to cast their vote for Salzano. He is a remarkable individual who has made significant contributions to the industry, and the company is proud to have him as a part of their team.
About Network Digital
Network Digital Office Systems Inc. is a renowned company dedicated to providing innovative and reliable office technology solutions to businesses of all sizes. Their mission is to simplify people's work, enabling them to focus on what matters most: growing their businesses. The company recognizes the important role that its employees play in achieving this mission, and the Difference Maker Program celebrates their outstanding contributions.
