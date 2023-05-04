Atatürk Culture, Language and History Supreme Council Visits EMU

Republic of Turkey, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Atatürk Culture, Language and History Supreme Council (AYK) President Prof. Dr. Yüksel Özgen paid a visit to EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın on Friday, 28 April 2023 at 14:30.

Also present at the said visit which took place at Prof. Dr. Hocanın’s office, was AYK Scientific Board Member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hasan Cicioğlu. The visit hosted information exchange on the possible collaborations between the two institutions. At the end of the visit, Prof. Dr. Hocanın presented Prof. Dr. Yüksel Özgen and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Cicioğlu special gifts from EMU and Cyprus.