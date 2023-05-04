Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,211 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,526 in the last 365 days.

Atatürk Culture, Language and History Supreme Council Visits EMU

Republic of Turkey, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Atatürk Culture, Language and History Supreme Council (AYK) President Prof. Dr. Yüksel Özgen paid a visit to EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın on Friday, 28 April 2023 at 14:30.

Also present at the said visit which took place at Prof. Dr. Hocanın’s office, was AYK Scientific Board Member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hasan Cicioğlu. The visit hosted information exchange on the possible collaborations between the two institutions. At the end of the visit, Prof. Dr. Hocanın presented Prof. Dr. Yüksel Özgen and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Cicioğlu special gifts from EMU and Cyprus.

Eastern Mediterranean University

You just read:

Atatürk Culture, Language and History Supreme Council Visits EMU

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more