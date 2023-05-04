EMU Dentistry Faculty Member Havva Kılgöz Eyüpoğlu Released a Statement on Primary Immunodeficiency Awareness Week and International Immunology Day

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Dentistry academic staff member and Molecular Biology and Genetics Specialist Havva Kılgöz Eyüpoğlu released a statement on the occasion of 22-29 April World Immunodeficiency Awareness Week and 29 April International Immunology Day.

Continuing her research in developing immunotherapy and cancer immunology, Eyüpoğlu stated that scientific researches in the field of primary immunodeficiencies in recent years have made a significant contribution to the diagnosis and treatment of the disease, that current medical approaches have improved compared to the past, and early diagnosis is very important especially in congenital immune system disorders. For this reason, Eyüpoğlu emphasized that social awareness and early diagnosis are of vital importance in order to determine the appropriate treatment and to increase the quality of life of those diagnosed. She also underlined that individuals with immune system deficiencies should not disrupt their routine controls by paying due attention to their oral and dental health.

“29 April – International Immunology Day”

“Immunology, also called immune science, is the science that deals with the structure that makes up the immune system of the organism from molecule to cell, from cell to tissue. With the correct functioning of the immune system, people can be protected against diseases. However, individuals with congenital or acquired immune system problems may be vulnerable to diseases (e.g. autoimmune diseases and chronic inflammatory diseases). 29 April is celebrated as International Immunology Day. Each year, the International and European Societies of Immunology (IUIS, EFIS) invite all societies to join efforts to raise global awareness of the importance of immunology and to show how our understanding of human immunology can improve public health.”

“World Primary Immunodeficiency Awareness Week”

“22-29 April is known as Primary Immunodeficiency Awareness Week. It is aimed to increase social awareness on this issue. Primary immunodeficiencies, or innate immune errors, are caused by gene mutations that cause a person to lose key functional components of their immune system. Errors in these genes put individuals at risk for serious infections and complications. Therefore, early diagnosis, the course of the disease, the treatment and rehabilitation process to be applied are highly influential. Primary Immunodeficiency (PID or PI) Week will raise awareness of PID for all segments of society around the world. Seminars and trainings are organized to provide information about diagnosis, treatment methods and types of PI. Early diagnosis can help prevent or delay some of the health problems caused by PI. But if left untreated, some types of PI can cause organ damage, serious health problems, and even death.”

“Primary Immunodeficiencies (Deficiencies in Immune System)”

Our immune system helps our body fight infections. Primary immunodeficiency diseases (PIs), also called inborn errors of immunity (IEIs), are genetic disorders classically characterized by an increased susceptibility to infection and/or a disruption in the regulation of an immunological pathway. PI, a rare disease, affects more than 6 million people worldwide. This number is thought to be higher due to “missed” diagnoses. In some cases, individuals with mild disease may not learn they have PI until adulthood. In other cases, the disorder causes problems in infancy and is diagnosed soon after birth. If PI is not properly identified and treated, individuals with this condition are subject to serious, long-lasting and sometimes life-threatening infections or autoimmunity. To date, many patients in the PI group have been undiagnosed, underdiagnosed, or misdiagnosed. In this context, awareness for PI remains a critical issue for both doctors and the public.

Some of the conditions published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that are more common in people with PID include: