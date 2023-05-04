Applications Open for First Nations and Métis Community Partnership Projects and First Nations and Métis Sponsorship Programs

CANADA, May 4 - Released on May 4, 2023

The First Nations and Métis Community Partnership Projects and First Nations and Métis Sponsorship grant programs are accepting applications for initiatives, projects and events supporting Indigenous communities and organizations. Supporting Indigenous communities represents reconciliation in action.

Administered by the Ministry of Government Relations, these grant programs provided a total of $416,000 to eligible projects in 2022-23.

"This annual funding for First Nations and Métis communities, community organizations or non-profit organizations strengthens programs and supports public events that directly benefit Indigenous people throughout the province," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Don McMorris said. "The Government of Saskatchewan supports Indigenous-led projects and initiatives that lead to healing, reconciliation as well as celebrating communities and cultures."

The First Nations and Métis Community Partnership Projects grant considers applications for projects that contribute to:

Safe Communities;

Strong Families;

Student Achievement; and

Economic Growth.

Recipients may receive up to $45,000 for eligible projects.

There are two intake deadlines for Community Partnership Projects. The first intake deadline is May 31, 2023, and the second intake deadline is October 31, 2023.

First Nations and Métis Sponsorships support public events that promote reconciliation and cultural understanding and benefit Indigenous people in one of the following categories:

Education;

Employment;

Professional development;

Cultural celebrations; and/or

Honouring veterans and Elders.

Sponsorship applications may be submitted throughout the fiscal year until the fund is fully allocated.

For full eligibility requirements and application instructions for both grant programs, visit Saskatchewan.ca.

