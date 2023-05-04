Submit Release
EU and UNDP help promote vocational education institutions in Azerbaijan

The European Union, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the State Agency on Vocational Education (SAVE) recently held a training for experts from vocational education and training (VET) institutions in Azerbaijan to improve their ability to promote VET. 

As part of the EU-funded ‘VET for the Future’ project, the training introduced communication specialists to modern approaches and tools of educational marketing and strengthened their working skills. The new knowledge will help them raise public awareness of vocational education and training in the country and attract more young people and private companies to the VET sector. 

The event in Baku involved 22 people, including 15 communication specialists of the VET institutions from the capital, as well as Barda, Gabala, Ganja, Gakh, Ismayilli, Jalilabad, and Qusar cities.

The training was organised by the EU-funded ‘VET for the future: development of VET providers’ excellence in Azerbaijan’ project, implemented by UNDP and SAVE. The project aims to support the modernisation of VET providers in Azerbaijan.

