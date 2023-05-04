Study ‘Accessibility of Legal Aid under Martial Law’ 

This report shows that the system of free legal aid in Ukraine has demonstrated a high level of stability in war conditions. The study also says the bodies and organisations that provide legal services to the population quickly adapted to the new context and were able to ensure the proper quality of such services and client orientation.

The report is based on a comprehensive study prepared by a team from Sotsio-inform, the Ukrainian Centre for Public Opinion Research, with assistance from UNDP Ukraine within the UN Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme (UN RPP), and with financial support from the European Union.

The report is available only in Ukrainian.