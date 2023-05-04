Submit Release
European Commission gives €40 million in financial support to Moldova

On 3 May, the European Commission disbursed a €40 million loan in financial support to the Republic of Moldova, as part of the ongoing Macro-Financial Assistance operation to the country worth €150 million in total. 

This completes the disbursement of the second instalment of €50 million, from which €10 million in grants was paid already on 5 April this year. 

“The war has significantly impacted the Moldovan economy, adding to sizable pre-existing challenges and imbalances. The support will help Moldova address its urgent financing needs and support overall macroeconomic stability while enabling wide-ranging and ambitious reforms”, says a press release from the EU Delegation to Moldova.

The new payment comes after the Commission concluded that Moldova had broadly fulfilled the policy conditions agreed with the EU for the release of the disbursement. Moldova has for instance strengthened public sector governance, made progress on financial sector governance and strengthened the rule of law, says the EU.

