Georgia: EU announces new call for applications for EU Prize for Journalism 2023

The European Union Delegation to Georgia announces a call for applications for the EU Prize for Journalism 2023.

Established by the European Union Delegation to Georgia in 2012, the prize encourages professionalism and ethical conduct in Georgian journalism. The Special Prize for conflict-sensitive journalism rewards media outlets contributing to confidence building and peace and is handed out by the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM).

In 2023, the EU Prize for Journalism will be awarded in eight categories:

Best story in print or online media

Best feature story in broadcast or online media

Best investigative story in print, online, or broadcast media

Best online or print blog, opinion or column in print, online or broadcast media

The most innovative and original piece of work in print, broadcast or online media

Best documentary photo reflecting EU values

Best Student work in print, online or broadcast media

Best conflict-sensitive journalistic work contributing to confidence-building and peace in the context of armed conflicts in Georgia (The EUMM Special Prize for Peace Journalism)

The winners of the first seven categories will receive a cash prize of approximately 5,200 GEL each. The winner of the EUMM Special Prize will receive a one-month fellowship at the Institute of War and Peace Reporting in London.

The deadline for applications is 1 November 2023.

